August 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Here is the Monday, August 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton's Health Department does not update information on Saturdays and Sundays, so increases and decreases include three days of data.

Oakville reported 16 new cases, and active cases decreased by three to 39. Halton reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and active cases increased by 14 to 135.

Vaccinations were sluggish. Three thousand nine hundred thirty-four people were vaccinated, of which 1,172 were first doses. Currently, 86 percent of eligible Halton residents have had their first dose, and 80 percent are fully vaccinated.

Over the past week, the region had 22.1 new cases per 100,000, no change from two weeks prior.

Past 30 days in Oakville

In Oakville, during the past 30 days, 129 COVID-19 cases were recorded. People between the ages of 20 and 39 comprised 63 of the cases. Of the four people who required hospital care, all were between 40 and 59-years-old, three were male, and all recovered.

Ontario

Ontario recorded 25.8 new cases per 100,000, up 26.5% from two weeks prior. Of the 639 new cases reported, 411 were unvaccinated, and 65 were partially vaccinated (74 percent of the new cases were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated). Eighty-two percent of eligible Ontarians are vaccinated with one dose, and 75% are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations increased by 26, bringing the total up to 204. Eight more people were admitted to ICUs, and three more required a ventilator. Patient vaccination status is not available on Sundays and Mondays.

Testing remains low, with 19,866 tests being processed. 2.8 percent of those tests came back positive, down from the high it reached a few days ago. As of Aug 11, 18 to 24-year-olds tested positive 3.97 percent, which is the highest.

Ontario Extends temporary wage increase for Personal Support Workers (PSW)

Canada

One thousand four hundred five new cases were confirmed in Canada, 938 people recovered, two individuals died, and active cases grew to 24,426. Hospitalizations decreased by 29 to 814. Canada administered 75,000 vaccinations, ensuring 83 percent of residents are partially inoculated, and over 74 percent are fully inoculated.

Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in next month's federal election will be safe, even though the staff working the polls will not be required to be vaccinated.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Since Halton Health Department does not report new numbers on Saturdays or Sundays, increases and decreases are an accumulation of three days worth of data.

Summary of local vaccinations

78% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

828,487 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 3,934

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 20, 2021.

39 active cases - minus 3

no patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,811 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

67 deaths - no change

5,705 recoveries - plus 19

5,772 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

One active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

135 active cases - plus 14

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,581 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 66

237 deaths - no change

18,209 recoveries - plus 52

18,446 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

Three active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.71 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.47% of total pop.)

At least 9.77 million people are fully vaccinated (66.06%)

20.48 million vaccine doses administered - plus 22,500

Changes are from figures over 24 hours. The province released this information on August 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,447 active cases - plus 204

197 people hospitalized - plus 21

560,151 confirmed cases - plus 639

545,572 recovered cases - plus 502

9,453 deaths - no change

555,025 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99%

19,866 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%

121 people in ICU - plus 8

64 people on ventilators - plus 3

Eight active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in the hospital was less than those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.63 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.46% of total pop.)

At least 24.81 million people are fully vaccinated (65.06%)

52.44 million vaccine doses administered - plus 75,000

Change in cases and vaccination numbers are from information available on Aug. 23, 2021, from the previous day.

24,426 active cases - plus 467

814 active hospitalizations - minus 29

1.46 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1405

1.41 million recoveries - plus 938

26,793 deaths - plus 2

Ranked 73rd in global deaths per capita at 75.44 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.58 million cumulative cases - plus 137,000

625,375 deaths - plus 1,120

60.7% of people have one dose (71% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.5% are fully vaccinated (60% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 191.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

209.20 million cases

4.39 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

