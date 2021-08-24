August 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

Here is the Tuesday, August 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are still rising in Oakville while there are two new outbreaks in Halton. While few of the still unvaccinated residents in Halton are getting their first dose, Halton reports today that fewer than 0.05% of locals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

Active cases actually went slightly down in Ontario today, but the total is still above 5,000 - a number up more than 25% in just the last seven days. More worrisome is the addition of almost 100 new hospitalizations today.

The Delta variant is continuing its exponential growth across Canada, including thousands of new cases in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta. National active cases are approaching 25,000 in total, almost five times the number of cases in early July.

The global vaccination hit a big milestone today: more than five billion doses have been administered worldwide.

Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in next month's federal election will be safe, even though the staff working the polls will not be required to be vaccinated.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Fewer than 0.05% of Halton residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

In Oakville and Halton, those age 20-39 have made up almost half of all new cases in the last month

Daily vaccinations are sluggish: while are there are more than 75,000 eligible, unvaccinated adults in Halton, only a few hundred first dose appointments are happening every day

Summary of local vaccinations

78% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

830,252 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,765

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 23, 2021.

42 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,822 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

67 deaths - no change

5,713 recoveries - plus 8

5,780 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

148 active cases - plus 13

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,611 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30

237 deaths - no change

18,226 recoveries - plus 17

18,463 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

5 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.73 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.56% of total pop.)

At least 9.79 million people are fully vaccinated (66.22%)

20.52 million vaccine doses administered - plus 36,600

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on August 24, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,053 active cases - minus 73

295 people hospitalized - plus 91

560,637 confirmed cases - plus 471

546,113 recovered cases - plus 541

9,471 deaths - plus 18* (*not all from today)

555,584 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

17,369 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.0%

125 people in ICU - plus 4

69 people on ventilators - plus 5

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in the hospital was less than those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,839 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 95

1,500 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,221 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2

7,665 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 291

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

National active cases are approaching 25,000

Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has processed more than 40 million COVID-19 tests

Total doses administered worldwide have surpassed 5 billion, but a significant majority of those dose are in developed countries

83.35% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.67 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.57% of total pop.)

At least 24.92 million people are fully vaccinated (65.36%)

52.59 million vaccine doses administered - plus 92,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 23, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

24,196 active cases - plus 83

941 active hospitalizations - minus 96

1.47 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.42 million recoveries - plus 1,092

26,841 deaths - plus 25

Ranked 73rd in global deaths per capita at 75.44 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.99 million cumulative cases

628,000 deaths - plus 1,720

60.9% of people have one dose (71.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.6% are fully vaccinated (60.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 191.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

212.35 million cases

4.43 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.01 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

