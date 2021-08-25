August 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash Face masks mandatory

This is the Wednesday, August 25, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report one of their best days for recoveries today in weeks. There are also lower new and active cases, though Oakville does have one new outbreak and one new case in hospital.

Active cases are rapidly rising in Ontario, with the province's seven-day average of new daily cases now at 625/day, up 35% from a week ago and an increase of 300% in the last month (when we had less than 150 new cases per day.)

Ontario now has over 8,000 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, more than double its total since August 1st. Delta is continuing its exponential growth across the rest of Canada, including thousands of new cases in B.C. and Alberta too. British Columbia also reintroduced mask mandates today.

National active cases are now just below 25,000, almost five times the number of cases in early July. Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in next month's federal election will be safe, even though the staff working the polls will not be required to be vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville and Halton have their best report in weeks today: High recoveries and lower new cases

A new unnamed workplace outbreak opens in Oakville

Fewer than 0.05% of Halton residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

Daily vaccinations are sluggish: while are there are more than 75,000 eligible, unvaccinated adults in Halton, only a few hundred first dose appointments are happening daily

Summary of local vaccinations

78% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

831,887 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,625

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 24, 2021.

36 active cases - minus 6

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,824 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,721 recoveries - plus 8

5,788 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

138 active cases - minus 10

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

18,623 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 12

237 deaths - no change

18,248 recoveries - plus 22

18,485 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 625/day, up 35% from a week ago and an increase of 300% in the last month

Hospitalizations are down by 12 today, but only after increasing by almost 100 cases yesterday

The province is extending temporary wage increases for Personal Support Workers (PSW)

Thousands of Delta variant cases have been added in the last week, now totalling over 8,000

83.09% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.66% of total pop.)

At least 9.82 million people are fully vaccinated (66.39%)

20.56 million vaccine doses administered - plus 40,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on August 25, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,140 active cases - plus 87

283 people hospitalized - minus 12

561,297 confirmed cases - plus 660

546,685 recovered cases - plus 572

9,472 deaths - plus 1

556,157 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

26,406 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.4%

130 people in ICU - plus 5

73 people on ventilators - plus 4

9 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in the hospital was less than those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,918 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 79

1,500 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,221 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

8,030 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 365

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Land border crossing from the USA to Canada more than doubled in its first week

Active cases in Canada are just shy of 25,000 people

Since the start of the pandemic, Canada has processed more than 40 million COVID-19 tests

Total doses administered worldwide have surpassed 5 billion, but a significant majority of those dose are in developed countries

83.45% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.70 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.65% of total pop.)

At least 24.99 million people are fully vaccinated (65.54%)

52.69 million vaccine doses administered - plus 109,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

24,981 active cases - plus 785

956 active hospitalizations - plus 15

1.47 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.42 million recoveries - plus 1,912

26,851 deaths - plus 10

Ranked 73rd in global deaths per capita at 75.44 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.99 million cumulative cases

628,000 deaths - plus 1,720

60.9% of people have one dose (71.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.6% are fully vaccinated (60.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 191.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

213.05 million cases

4.45 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.06 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

