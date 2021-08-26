August 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Pexels

This is the Thursday, August 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region has lower active cases for the second straight day. The Regional Medical Officer of Health is recommending local employers implement their own vaccination policies.

Both locally and provincially, first dose vaccinations have slowed to a crawl - less than 0.1% of those eligible are getting a shot in Halton and dozens of appointments are going unfilled daily.

Some health units in Ontario, meanwhile are considering local vaccine passports if the province doesn't institute one. Active hospitalizations in the province are now over 300 again, with over 100 of that total being added just this week. The number across Canada today grew to over 1,000.

Active cases nationwide are now above 25,000, almost five times the number of cases in early July. Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault assures Canadians that voting in next month's federal election will be safe, even though the staff working the polls will not be required to be vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton's Regional Medical Officer of Health is recommending local employers institute their own vaccination policies

Halton reports lower active cases for the second day in a row

A new unnamed workplace outbreak opens in Oakville

Daily vaccinations are sluggish: while are there are more than 75,000 eligible, unvaccinated adults in Halton, only a few hundred first dose appointments are happening daily

Summary of local vaccinations

78% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

833,520 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,633

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 25, 2021.

37 active cases - plus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,829 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,725 recoveries - plus 4

5,792 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

131 active cases - minus 7

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,640 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 17

237 deaths - no change

18,272 recoveries - plus 24

18,509 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Some health units (not Halton) are considering local vaccine passports if Ontario doesn't implement one, saying "it's possible"

Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 625/day, up 35% from a week ago and an increase of 300% in the last month

Hospitalizations are up by more than 100 cases this week, and now totalling over 300

Thousands of Delta variant cases have been added in the last week, now totalling over 8,000

83.20% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.76 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.75% of total pop.)

At least 9.86 million people are fully vaccinated (66.56%)

20.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 38,900

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on August 26, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,305 active cases - plus 165

302 people hospitalized - plus 19

561,975 confirmed cases - plus 678

547,198 recovered cases - plus 513

9,472 deaths - no change

556,670 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

27,815 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%

134 people in ICU - plus 4

71 people on ventilators - minus 2

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in the hospital was less than those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

146,025 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 107

1,500 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,221 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

8,246 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 216

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 25 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

Active cases are above 25,000 and hospitalizations above 1,000 in Canada

Land border crossing from the USA to Canada more than doubled in its first week

Total doses administered worldwide have surpassed 5 billion, but a significant majority of those dose are in developed countries

83.57% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.76% of total pop.)

At least 25.07 million people are fully vaccinated (65.74%)

52.81 million vaccine doses administered - plus 119,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

25,893 active cases - plus 912

956 active hospitalizations - plus 15

1.48 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.42 million recoveries - plus 835

26,856 deaths - plus 5

Ranked 73rd in global deaths per capita at 75.44 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.99 million cumulative cases

628,000 deaths - plus 1,720

60.9% of people have one dose (71.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.6% are fully vaccinated (60.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 191.48 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

213.05 million cases

4.45 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.06 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

