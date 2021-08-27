August 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

This is the Friday, August 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down in Oakville today and in Halton for the third day in a row, but total hospitalizations in Oakville and Halton have doubled since just yesterday.

While active cases are going down in Oakville and Halton, Ontario reports the biggest single day rise in cases of summer 2021. Active hospitalizations in the province are now over 300 again, with over 100 of that total being added just this week. The number across Canada yesterday grew to over 1,000.

The seven-day average of new cases in Ontario is at 665/day - quadruple the number from less than one month ago. Worse still, more than 2,000 cases of the Delta variant were reported in Ontario in the last seven days.

Health Canada approved the Moderna vaccine today for youth age 12-17. As of yesterday, more than 25 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated, but active cases nationwide are now above 27,000, five times the number of cases in early July.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

All four of today's recovered active cases in Halton are from Oakville

Total hospitalizations in Oakville and Halton have doubled since just yesterday

Halton's Regional Medical Officer of Health is recommending local employers institute their own vaccination policies

Halton reports lower active cases for the third day in a row

Daily vaccinations are sluggish: while are there are more than 75,000 eligible, unvaccinated adults in Halton, only a few hundred first dose appointments are happening daily

Summary of local vaccinations

78% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

835,007 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,487

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 26, 2021.

33 active cases - minus 4

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

5,835 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

67 deaths - no change

5,735 recoveries - plus 10

5,802 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

127 active cases - minus 4

11 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

18,658 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18

237 deaths - no change

18,294 recoveries - plus 22

18,531 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario reports almost 800 new cases today; the most infectious day of the entire summer

The seven-day average of new cases is at 665/day - quadruple the number one month ago

More than 2,000 cases of the Delta variant were reported in Ontario in the last seven days

Even with more than 30,000 tests done yesterday, the positivity rate is above 3% for the first time since early June

In some good news, ICU and ventilator patients are both down today

83.30% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.77 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.84% of total pop.)

At least 9.87 million people are fully vaccinated (66.72%)

20.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 36,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on August 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,444 active cases - plus 139

306 people hospitalized - plus 4

562,756 confirmed cases - plus 781

547,823 recovered cases - plus 625

9,489 deaths - plus 17

557,312 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.0%

30,063 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.0%

128 people in ICU - minus 6

67 people on ventilators - minus 4

12 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in the hospital was less than those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

146,105 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 80

1,500 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1

8,732 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 486

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Health Canada has approved the Moderna vaccine for youth age 12-17

More than 25 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

Active cases are above 25,000 and hospitalizations above 1,000 in Canada

Nearly 90% of all new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated

83.70% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.79 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.88% of total pop.)

At least 25.14 million people are fully vaccinated (65.97%)

52.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 125,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,150 active cases - plus 1,257

1,061 active hospitalizations - plus 50

1.48 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.43 million recoveries - plus 1,906

26,881 deaths - plus 25

Ranked 73rd in global deaths per capita at 75.44 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

37.99 million cumulative cases

628,000 deaths - plus 1,720

60.9% of people have one dose (71.2% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

51.6% are fully vaccinated (60.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 23rd in global deaths per capita at 191.48 per 100,000 people

The FDA has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

213.05 million cases

4.45 million people have died worldwide

At least 5.06 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

