August 27, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, August 27, 2022, with COVID-19 news from the last week. Oakville reported five new hospitalizations and two more deaths, both highs for the month of August. But the number of cases in Halton continue to go down.

Four active outbreaks in town: one at an an unnamed congregate living space, and the remaining three all in retirement homes.

Chartwell Waterford (3rd floor)

Revera Churchill Place (entire facility)

Vistamere (entire facility)

Statistics in all three metrics have reduced, and not just in Oakville but across the province. The province's chief doctor Kieran Moore has announced, two weeks ago, that the seventh wave has peaked. Even so, active cases and hospitalizations are higher than they were one month ago.

Across Canada, the number of people in hospital is finally coming down, but the number of new cases is still rising. The total number of active cases is at nearly 350,000 people - close to 1% of Canada's total population.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up. First, second and third doses for those 12 and up are still available on a walk-in basis throughout the Region.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 Update

224 new cases were reported in Halton this week, which is approximately a 25% decline from last week. Oakville reported five new hospitalizations and two more deaths, both highs for the month of August.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 20, 2022.

21 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5

17,762 total cases in Oakville to date (confirmed and probable) - plus 118

114 deaths - plus 2

8 active outbreaks - plus 3

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

85% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% of all residents have received at least one dose

More than 1.38 million total vaccinations have been administered

62% of the population has received three or more doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update

As of June 18, 2022, the province of Ontario is no longer releasing new daily data about COVID-19 in the province. Because of this development, Oakville News no longer has access to regular public data on these figures at the provincial level.

More information from the province of Ontario about the current state of COVID-19, including "the most recent figures", is available on a limited basis online here. Known active cases are no longer a reliable indicator of COVID-19's spread, given restrictions to testing access.

Summary of provincial vaccinations:

12.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (86.01% of total pop.)

At least 12.27 million people are fully vaccinated (82.80% of total pop.)

9.66 million people have received a third dose (50.73% of total pop.)

34.68 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

86.98% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are have two doses of vaccine; now only 3.5% from the provincial goal

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update

Canada has had 4.14 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 43,755 deaths

83% of Canadians are fully vaccinated

Nearly 600 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.45 million people have died

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

37.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (90.75% of total pop.)

At least 31.54 million people are fully vaccinated (82.47% of total pop.)

88.47 million total doses administered - plus 229,000

19.06 million booster doses administered (49.83% of total pop.)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 20, 2022. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

349,913 active cases

5,337 active hospitalizations - minus 232

4.14 million confirmed cases to date

3.74 million recoveries

43,755 deaths - plus 219

Ranked 76th in global deaths per capita at 112.18 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

596.87 million cases to date - plus 7.03 million

6.46 million people have died worldwide

At least 12.55 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 20.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

