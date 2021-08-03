August 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Markus Winkler on Unsplah COVID-19 Update

Beginning today, Oakville News is moving to a new schedule for our regular coronavirus updates.

The local vaccination rate continues to grow and measures have eased substantially from what life has been like over the last (nearly) year and a half. While there are still pressing concerns from the recent rise in active cases and continued spread from variants of concern, there are fewer daily reports being issued with a "new normal" being created.

Moving forward, Oakville News will be publishing new updates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays every week to keep you informed of the important changes COVID-19 continues to have in Oakville, regionally, provincially and beyond.

For today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, all data is from the last three days, with Halton giving their first update since last Friday and all other sections updated for the first time since July 31.

Active cases are up again in Oakville, Halton, Ontario and across Canada. The patterns of rising new cases has been consistent for almost two weeks, with both Halton's and Ontario's effective reproduction number again above 1.01. Thankfully, as more people get vaccinated, hospitalizations have gone down.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are now updated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Ontario and global cases are updated on the same days.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

All regional data below is changes from the last four days

Active cases are regularly rising by small numbers in Oakville and all areas of Halton Region

There is a new unnamed workplace outbreak in Burlington with two cases as of yesterday

Halton, as of today, has fully vaccinated over 375,000 people

Summary of local vaccinations

71% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% have received at least one dose

761,337 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on July 31, 2021.

11 active cases - plus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,702 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

67 deaths - no change

5,624 recoveries - plus 6

5,691 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,845 variant cases - plus 2

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

59 active cases - plus 2

3 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

18,228 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33

237 deaths - no change

17,932 recoveries - plus 31

18,169 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,089 variant cases - plus 19

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #DYK - COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide protection against severe illness caused by the #COVID19 variants of concern. Get vaccinated today – walk-in appointments available now! Learn more: https://t.co/VcaFhbS8mm pic.twitter.com/GtCfOIVJ70 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) August 3, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

More than nine million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

The first outline of a school reopening plan for September was revealed today by the provincial government

Ontario will keep mask rules in place even as the province exits COVID-19 framework

81.16% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.97% of pop.)

At least 9.10 million people are fully vaccinated (61.49%)

19.59 million vaccine doses administered - plus 131,000

Changes are from figures over the last three days. The province released this information on August 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

1,717 active cases - plus 111

71 people hospitalized - minus 34

550,986 confirmed cases - plus 550

539,348 recovered cases - plus 435

9,349 deaths - plus 4

548,697 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

11,515 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.1%

77 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 9

59 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - no change

8 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,536 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,163 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 2

4,884 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 143

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The percent of eligible Canadians getting a first dose of vaccine is increasing by less then 0.02% per day, with more than one-sixth of those eligible having not received one

Capacity limits and mask mandates are ending in Manitoba and New Brunswick this week

The state of Florida is currently experiencing its worst wave yet, and numbers are expected to rise through the rest of August

The CDC says community transmission of COVID-19 is once again at its highest level

81.42% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of national vaccinations

27.03 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (70.89% of pop.)

At least 22.55 million people are fully vaccinated (59.14%)

49.58 million vaccine doses administered - plus 306,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on July 31, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

6,907 active cases - plus 352

422 active hospitalizations - minus 22

1.43 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.39 million recoveries - plus 475

26,605 deaths - plus 7

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 70.58 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

35.17 million cumulative cases

611,791 deaths

57.9% of people have one dose (67.7% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

49.7% are fully vaccinated (58.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.39 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

198.77 million cases

4.23 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.21 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: