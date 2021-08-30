The Monday, August 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville contains primarily good news as active cases and hospitalizations dropped, along with Halton's weekly infection rate per 100,000. Unfortunately, One new death was recorded in the region. First doses vaccinations continue to be very slow.

Halton is currently recording 22.5 new weekly cases per 100,000, down 12.4 percent. The province is at 31.9 up 18.6 percent.

Active cases in Oakville and Halton dropped by five and 13. Ontario now has topped 6,000 active cases, and Canada has 300 more.

Of the 694 new cases reported by Ontario, 569 were Delta variants; 403 were among the unvaccinated and 73 were partially vaccinated.

The effective reproductive number dropped to 1.16 for the week ending Aug. 24, down from the high of 1.44 it reached a few days ago.

Hospitalizations increased in Halton by two to 13, and one less in Oakville leaving one patient at OTMH. The province reported that 12 new patients required hospitalization, three more required intensive care, but four fewer required ventilators. Across the country, 131 fewer people required hospital care, but 398 people require intensive care.

Town of Oakville to consider if it should mandate vaccinations for staff and councillors at a special meeting in Sept. Currently, 84 percent of eligible residents in Halton have received one dose, and 79 percent are fully inoculated.

Yesterday, Ontario's doctors, nurses, and pharmacists have administered over 17,000 vaccinations. Eighty-three percent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose, and 76 percent with two doses. 66,000 plus vaccinations were administered across the nation, ensuring 73 percent of the population is partially vaccinated, and 66% are fully vaccinated. In the US, partially vaccinated account for 61 percent of the population and 52 percent are fully vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are again being published seven days a week. Effective August 9, 2021, Oakville News shares Halton's new data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and global updates daily.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

79% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

84% have received at least one dose

839,537 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update yesterday, on August 27, 2021.

29 active cases - minus 5

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,851 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

67 deaths - no change

5,735 recoveries - plus 9

5,822 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

no active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

114 active cases - minus 13

13 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

18,712 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 54

238 deaths - plus 1

18,360 recoveries - plus 22

18,598 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

3 active outbreaks - minus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.8 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (73% of total pop.)

At least 9.92 million people are fully vaccinated (67%)

20.72 million vaccine doses administered - plus 17,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on August 30, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,028 active cases - plus 154

226 people hospitalized - plus 12

565,025 confirmed cases - plus 694

549,499 recovered cases - plus 540

9,498 deaths - no change

558,997 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

18,562 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%

134 people in ICU - plus 3

74 people on ventilators - minus 4

16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 4

Note: There were discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in the hospital was less than those in the ICU, which is impossible.

During that time, Oakville News was only reporting ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Ontario corrected these numbers, and so we now are again reporting all ICU cases.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

146,329 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,500 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,222 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

9,699 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 569

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.79 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (72.88% of total pop.)

At least 25.14 million people are fully vaccinated (65.97%)

52.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 125,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,150 active cases - plus 1,257

1,061 active hospitalizations - plus 50

1.48 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.43 million recoveries - plus 1,906

26,881 deaths - plus 25

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 71.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

38.85 million cumulative cases - plus 42,000

636,015 deaths - plus 231

61.7% of people have one dose (72.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

52.4% are fully vaccinated (61.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 24th in global deaths per capita at 194.23 per 100,000 people

The FDA has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine

World COVID-19 Update

216.3 million cases - plus 588,000

4.49 million people have died worldwide - plus 7,690

At least 5.25 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 39.58 million doses per day.

