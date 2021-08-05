August 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Thursday, August 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases continue rising daily (though by small numbers) in Oakville, in Ontario and across Canada.
While the local vaccination rate continues to grow and measures have eased substantially, there is still a pressing concern from the recent rise in new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and continued spread of the Delta variant.
In Ontario, there are now more than 5,000 confirmed Delta variant cases in Ontario. With more confirmed variant cases, there has been a substantial increase in active cases and hospitalizations, which have risen to numbers not seen in two months.
In promising news, Canada reached a milestone in vaccination, with over 60% of Canada's total population now fully vaccinated - including a total of more than 50 million administered doses. But active cases have risen by more than 1,000 this week, and early this morning global, cumulative cases of COVID-19 passed 200 million.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.
The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days.
Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are now published three times each week. Effective August 1, 2021, Oakville News publishes updates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases continue rising daily (though by small numbers) in Oakville and all municipalities in Halton
- Hospital cases have increased across the region
- Halton, as of today, has fully vaccinated more than 380,000 people
Summary of local vaccinations
- 72% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 82% have received at least one dose
- 790,654 vaccine doses have been administered
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on August 3, 2021.
- 13 active cases - plus 2
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,706 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,626 recoveries - plus 2
- 5,693 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases
- 1,845 variant cases - no change
- No active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 67 active cases - plus 8
- 5 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 18,247 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29
- 237 deaths - no change
- 17,943 recoveries - plus 21
- 18,190 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 6,091 variant cases - plus 2
- 3 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases are almost the same in Ontario this week, but hospitalizations are up more than 40% since Monday
- There are now more than 5,000 confirmed Delta variant cases in Ontario
- Daily deaths this week total 26 so far; the highest trend level in two months
- The Ministry of Education has published their first draft of a back-to-school plan for September
- One-third of all provincial health units reported zero new cases today
- 81.35% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 10.52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.13% of pop.)
- At least 9.10 million people are fully vaccinated (62.14%)
- 19.71 million vaccine doses administered - plus 120,000
Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 5, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 1,706 active cases - minus 11
- 113 people hospitalized - plus 24
- 551,338 confirmed cases - plus 352
- 540,258 recovered cases - plus 338
- 9,374 deaths - plus 25
- 549,632 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%
- 23,494 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.2%
- 78 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 1
- 58 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 1
- 8 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.
The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 145,543 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 7
- 1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,168 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 5
- 5,094 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 210
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Over 60% of Canada's total population is now fully vaccinated
- Active cases in Canada have been rising again by hundreds every day in the last two weeks
- Quebec announces they will implement provincial vaccine passports
- More than 50 million vaccine doses have been administered in Canada to date
- Cumulative global cases have surpassed 200 million people
- 81.68% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine
Summary of national vaccinations
- 27.11 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.10% of pop.)
- At least 22.95 million people are fully vaccinated (60.20%)
- 50.06 million vaccine doses administered - plus 480,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 8,400 active cases - plus 1,493
- 475 active hospitalizations - plus 53
- 1.43 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.40 million recoveries - plus 534
- 26,634 deaths - plus 29
- Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 70.58 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 35.39 million cumulative cases
- 612,958 deaths - plus 1,167
- 58.2% of people have one dose (68.1% of those age 12+ who are eligible)
- 49.9% are fully vaccinated (58.4% of those eligible)
- Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.39 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 200.17 million cases
- 4.26 million people have died worldwide
- At least 4.21 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
