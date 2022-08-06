August 6, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC on Unsplash COVID-19 Status Update Oakville Ontario Halton

There are six active outbreaks in Oakville. Two are in long-term care homes – Chartwell Waterford (Trafalgar and Appleby Home) and West Oak Village (1st floor). Two retirement homes have active outbreaks as well – Memory & company (Entire Facility) and Revera Churchill Place (2nd and 3rd floor). Oakville Trafalgar Hospital still has an active outbreak in 5 South Pod 300.

Since our last update on July 30, there have been 15 deaths in Oakville due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Halton continue to increase for the seventh week. For instance, on Aug. 3, 31 people were staying in hospitals with COVID-19.

However, Ontario’s chief medical officer believes the seventh wave of the virus has peaked. Looking at decreases in key indicators such as hospital admissions and wastewater signals, Dr. Kieran Moore claims that the overall risk and impact on the health sector will decrease through August. And, a new wave in the fall “may not be as bad as he would have predicted a few months ago, given that so many people have been infected with the Omicron variant, combined with protection from high immunization rates and the fact that a new variant of concern has not yet emerged.”

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 18 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.3 million doses have been administered in Halton.

88% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose.

85% of Halton residents have at least two doses.

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

This week was the 2nd deadliest in the seventh wave, with 80 deaths reported.

There are 139 people in ICU - which isn't a significant change from the 138 reported last week.

1,492 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 1,474 last week.

There has been a total of 1.4 million cases in Ontario.

13,770 deaths have been reported.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.99% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have two doses of vaccine; Ontario has finally reached its provincial goal.

86.83% of eligible Ontarians have received at least two doses.

50.41% of people have received a third dose.

34,259,007 doses have been administered overall.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.12 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 43,142 deaths.

Active cases and hospitalizations nationally have risen for the seventh straight week.

U.S. cases have surpassed 91 million; cumulative cases worldwide now exceed 580 million.

583 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.42 million people have died.

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: