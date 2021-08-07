August 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: CDC (Unsplash)

This is the Saturday, August 7, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases, all from the Delta variant, are steadily rising. Here are the top five COVID-19 stories from the week:

#1 - Active cases are going up everywhere. The number of sick people this week is up by 30% in Oakville, 17% in Halton, 25% in Ontario and more than 50% Canada-wide. Active cases in Canada are again above 10,000.

#2 - Back-to-school plans were announced for Ontario this week, with several updates about what elementary and secondary school will look like in September. (Read the full Oakville News story here.)

#3 - Vaccine efforts are definitively slowing down both in Halton Region and across Ontario; there are fewer first-dose appointments happening every day, despite both the region and province being below the minimum 75% coverage (of those eligible) to phase out COVID-19 restrictions and minimum 90% coverage to reach potential herd immunity.

#4 - Canada could be seeing the start of a much-feared, Delta variant driven fourth wave: Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the seriousness of the pandemic's resurgence will depend largely on vaccination coverage.

#5 - Fully vaccinated, non-essential travellers from the United States will be allowed into Canada starting in two days, on Monday, August 9. But there are two complications: border agents have gone on strike after a breakdown from almost two years of failed contract negotiations and cases in the U.S. are exploding - they reported more than 100,000 daily cases this week for the first time in six months.

Finally, Canada reached a vaccine milestone on Thursday, with over 60% of Canada's total population now fully vaccinated. But also this week, global, cumulative cases of COVID-19 passed 200 million.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are highly effective in protecting you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are now published three times each week. Effective August 1, 2021, Oakville News publishes updates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

72% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% have received at least one dose

793,626 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on August 5, 2021.

13 active cases - plus 3

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,708 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,628 recoveries - plus 2

5,695 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.8% of cases

1,846 variant cases - plus 1

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

67 active cases - no change

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

18,252 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 15

237 deaths - no change

17,958 recoveries - plus 15

18,195 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,092 variant cases - plus 1

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON vaccine uptake: August 5 – 82% of residents 12+ have received at least one dose and 72% have received both doses. Get your second dose as soon as possible to gain protection sooner– walk-in appointments available now! Learn more: https://t.co/oWvTiTwqyy pic.twitter.com/yS5vhn0d4N — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) August 6, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

There are now more than 5,000 confirmed Delta variant cases in Ontario

81.53% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more doses of vaccine

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.29% of pop.)

At least 9.28 million people are fully vaccinated (62.75%)

19.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 110,000

Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,057 active cases - plus 251

138 people hospitalized - plus 25

552,056 confirmed cases - plus 718

540,598 recovered cases - plus 340

9,401 deaths - plus 27

549,999 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

20,858 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

81 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - plus 3

60 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - plus 2

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,564 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 21

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,174 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 6

5,182 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 88

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.17 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (71.27% of pop.)

At least 23.25 million people are fully vaccinated (60.95%)

50.42 million vaccine doses administered - plus 360,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

10,188 active cases - plus 1,788

515 active hospitalizations - plus 40

1.43 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - 2,960

1.40 million recoveries - plus 1,272

26,663 deaths - plus 29

Ranked 71st in global deaths per capita at 70.58 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

35.66 million cumulative cases

614,291 deaths - plus 1,334

58.5% of people have one dose (68.5% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

50.1% are fully vaccinated (58.6% of those eligible)

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 186.39 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

200.84 million cases

4.26 million people have died worldwide

At least 4.40 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: