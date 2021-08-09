August 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, August 9, 2021 coronavirus update. The majority of new covid cases are showing up in Halton residents between the ages of 20 to 39 at 21.48 new cases per week per 100,000. This age range is also the least vaccinated.

Active cases increased in Oakville to 22, Halton to 69, and Ontario to 2,375 (up 133). Over the weekend, active cases in Canada rose above 10,000.

Halton recorded 8.5 new cases per 100,000 per week, down 12.4 percent from two weeks ago. Ontario documented 10.6 new cases, up 20.5 percent. New cases continue to surpass recoveries in Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and Canada.

Ontario recorded no new deaths, a statistic that occurred several times in the last month. In the past week, no further deaths were recorded in Oakville or Halton.

One of the leading health indicators that the province uses when it determines whether to expand, leave, or reduce health guidelines is the strain on hospitals. In Oakville and Halton, there has been no change with five individuals requiring hospital care. Ontario recorded an increase of five people admitted to hospitals; however, there was a decline in patients requiring intensive care and ventilators. Canada registered 53 fewer patients requiring hospitalization, with 465 patients currently being treated in a Canadian hospital.

Our vaccination rate also plays a role in the government's decisions. Eighty-three percent of eligible Halton residents have received one dose, and 74 percent are fully vaccinated. Ontario residents have also been great at getting their vaccinations, with 81 percent of eligible people having one dose and 72 percent have two. The province continues to put out fact-based educational COVID-19 vaccine videos. Canada has 27.2 million residents who have had one shot and 23.37 million who have had two.

Today is the first day that fully vaccinated US residents can enter Canada via a land border crossing. This is great for businesses situated along the border and could boost Canadian tourism and retail sectors hit hard by constant COVID-19 lockdowns. It comes at a time when the US is documenting over 208 cases per week per 100,000.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

Between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), the wait time is 28 days.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are now published three times each week. Effective August 1, 2021, Oakville News publishes updates on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

74% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% have received at least one dose

858,700 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on August 5, 2021.

22 active cases - plus 9

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

5,721 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

67 deaths - no change

5,632 recoveries - plus 4

5,699 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,849 variant cases - plus 4

No active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

69 active cases - plus 2

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

18,292 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 40

237 deaths - no change

17,986 recoveries - plus 38

18,223 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6,099 variant cases - plus 8

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

210 Delta variant cases

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

10.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.64% of eligible pop.)

At least 9.34 million people are fully vaccinated (72.24%)

19.90 million vaccine doses administered - plus 29,000

Changes are from figures over the last two days. The province released this information on August 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,375 active cases - plus 133

94 people hospitalized - plus 5

552,804 confirmed cases - plus 325

541,022 recovered cases - plus 192

9,407 deaths - no change

550,429 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

15,805 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.3%

83 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 2

51 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: There have been discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario for almost two months; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in the ICU, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

145,593 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,493 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,174 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1

5,380 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 157

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

27.2 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.96% of eligible pop.)

At least 23.37 million people are fully vaccinated (70.42%)

50.58 million vaccine doses administered - plus 97,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on August 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

10,734 active cases - plus 341

475 active hospitalizations - plus 53

1.43 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 798

1.40 million recoveries - plus 451

26,670 deaths - plus 6

Ranked 72nd in global deaths per capita at 70.81 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

35.66 million cumulative cases - plus 124,000

614,291 deaths - plus 630

68.6% of eligible people have one dose

58.7% of eligible people are fully vaccinated

Ranked 22nd in global deaths per capita at 187.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

202.6 million cases - plus 461,000

4.29 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,170

At least 4.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) - plus 38.57 million

Sources: