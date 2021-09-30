Autism Assistance Dog Guide Program receives $25,000

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides received a $25,000 signature grant from the Canada Post Community Foundation (CPCF). The CPCF awards grants to organizations committed to making a difference in the lives of children and has chosen to apply the money to help the Autism Assistance Dog Guide Program.

“We are so thankful to be chosen to receive this grant,” says Julie Jelinek, Director of Major and Planned Gifts. “This $25,000 will go towards matching a child on the spectrum with a new best friend. With each Dog Guide costing approximately $35,000 to place with an applicant and without any government funding, Lions Foundation of Canada relies on donations such as this one to continue providing Dog Guides at no cost to children diagnosed on the Autism Spectrum.”

The Autism Assistance program at Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is one of the foundation's seven programs. The program helps children diagnosed on the spectrum aged 3-12 years and matches them with a Dog Guide to keep them safe and give them unconditional love and support.

“The Canada Post Community Foundation is proud to help organizations that are working hard to make a difference in the lives of Canadian children and youth,” said Doug Ettinger, Canada Post President and CEO. “Through the generosity of our customers during our annual campaign, we’re able to fund incredible organizations that are focused on the complex and growing needs of young people in communities across the country.”

The next time organizations can apply for grants from the CPCF is from March 8 to April 1, 2022.

For more information about Dog Guide programs and to donate to the foundation, please visit www.dogguides.com.