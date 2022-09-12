High-risk individuals can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster

× Expand Unsplash

Following Provincial direction, starting Monday, September 12, the following high-risk groups can book an appointment for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose through Halton’s online booking system:

residents 70 years of age and older;

health care workers 18 years and older;

residents of a long-term care home, retirement home, or Elder Care Lodge and older adults living in other congregate settings that provide assisted living and health services;

moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over;

pregnant individuals 18 years and older; and

First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over.

This bivalent COVID-19 booster targets the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron (BA.1) variant—the first COVID-19 vaccine to target a specific strain of the virus.

“The Health Canada approved Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is a great way to gain additional protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variants, especially as we head into the colder months,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “In addition to staying up to date on all vaccines available, please stay home when you are sick. Residents are also encouraged to wear masks in indoor and crowded settings. Thank you for continuing to take steps to protect yourself, those who are most at risk for severe illness and the community.”

Important: To receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose, eligible individuals must have completed their primary series (usually two doses) of COVID-19 vaccine. It is recommended that individuals receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose six months (or 168 days) after either completing their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine (including monovalent boosters) or having COVID-19 infection, however, the minimum interval is three months (or 84 days).

The availability of the bivalent COVID-19 booster is initially limited and appointments are based on Provincial supply. All bivalent COVID-19 booster doses at Halton Region Community Clinics will be offered by appointment only (no walk-ins) starting September 13. Appointments will continue to be added as supply is confirmed and residents are asked to check back regularly. Residents can continue to receive first, second and regular booster doses (monovalent) of the COVID-19 vaccine at Halton Region Vaccination Clinics, Provincial GO-VAXX bus stops (appointments only), participating pharmacies and many primary care providers. Please contact these locations before visiting to confirm availability. Bivalent COVID-19 booster doses are also being distributed starting this week to our long-term care home and retirement home partners in Halton for administration on-site.

Important information & instructions

Starting Monday, September 12, high-risk groups are eligible to book an appointment for the bivalent booster dose through Halton’s online booking system. Appointments are required—no walk-ins at this time.

Appointments are available starting September 13. Appointments continue to be added as vaccine supply is confirmed. Residents should check Halton’s website regularly as new appointments are added.

Bivalent COVID-19 booster doses are also being distributed starting this week to our long-term care home and retirement home partners in Halton for administration on-site.

All individuals 18-69 years of age are eligible to receive a bivalent booster dose beginning September 26. Appointments will be available soon, please check back at a later date. Halton Region thanks residents for their patience as we vaccinate individuals at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Starting September 12, individuals 18-69 can book appointments available elsewhere in the province on or after September 26 through the Provincial booking system.

Individuals must have completed a primary series (usually two doses) of COVID-19 vaccine and are recommended to receive the bivalent booster dose 6 months (or 168 days) since their last dose, including boosters (minimum 3 months or 84 days).

Use the enhanced vaccine certificate to check previous doses. Use Halton’s online Dose Calculator to quickly confirm eligibility for upcoming doses.

COVID-19 vaccines as part of a primary series (i.e. first and second doses) of COVID-19 vaccine for youth and adults (12+) continue to be available by walk-in or appointment at our Community Clinics; Paediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to 11 years are offered by appointment only (no walk-ins) at Halton’s Paediatric clinics.

Residents who require assistance can call 311 to book their appointment. Please only call 311 if you require immediate booking support or do not have internet access. As we expect an increase in volume, please be patient while Halton makes sure those who require support have access to this service.

Residents requiring additional assistance, language supports or other accommodations at a community clinic can contact 311 prior to their appointment to arrange for supports.

Transportation services to and from appointments are available, free of charge, for those who require it.

Parking is free at all clinic locations.

To prepare for your appointment, please remember to:

complete a wellness check before entering a clinic, using the Provincial COVID-19 Screening Tool;

bring your health card. If you do not have a health card, bring photo ID with your name and date of birth;

arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before your appointment;

wear a mask; and

attend appointments alone if possible. You may bring one support person if required (for example, a caregiver or interpreter).

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including eligibility for the bivalent booster dose and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

The Regional Municipality of Halton serves more than 624,000 residents in the City of Burlington, the Town of Halton Hills, the Town of Milton, and the Town of Oakville. Halton Region is committed to meeting the needs of its residents through the delivery of cost-effective, quality programs and services, including water and wastewater; Regional roads and planning; paramedic services; waste management; public health; social assistance; children’s and seniors’ services; housing services; heritage programs; emergency management and economic development. For more information, call 311 or visit Halton Region’s website at halton.ca.