Blueberry Lemon Salad Recipe

Bonnie Flemington Blueberry Lemon Salad

This is our family’s favourite salad; my kids actually ask for it. When I am bringing something to a potluck, this is my “go-to” recipe.” And best of all, it is super healthy. Here are some of the health benefits:

Kale is particularly high in vitamins K, A and C. It is a great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory food which helps to reduce oxidative stress. It is also good for cancer prevention and cardiovascular support.

Blueberries are known for their extremely high antioxidant properties. They benefit heart and brain health and are on the American Institute for Cancer Research’s list of foods that fight cancer.

Quinoa is a great vegan source of protein and healthy fats. For those with gluten sensitivity, quinoa can be substituted for gluten-containing grains in many recipes. It is another anti-inflammatory food to include in your diet.

INSTRUCTIONS

It is great if you have quinoa leftover from another recipe to save time in this recipe. If not, then you can prep the remaining ingredients and dressing while the quinoa cooks and cools.

Place kale into a salad bowl and top with remaining salad ingredients (avocado, walnuts, blueberries, and quinoa).

Mix dressing ingredients in a jar and shake to combine (apple cider vinegar, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and salt)

Pour the dressing onto the salad and toss to combine.

NOTES

I recommend doubling this recipe for a crowd. Also, you can swap the walnuts for another type of nut that you like and have on hand (chopped pecans or slivered almonds work well too).