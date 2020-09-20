Bottlenecks at hospitals for COVID testing a growing concern

× Expand Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

With coronavirus case numbers on the rise, we’re once again facing an issue of testing.

I receive numerous complaints from residents who are unable to get tested in a timely manner and with the surge in those seeking tests we’ve experienced this week, it’s only gotten worse.

On September 17th, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Williams said the Province is working quickly to get more assessment centres up and running quickly and in an effort to not overload the system, asked that if you don’t have symptoms, or you are not a contact of someone with COVID-19, you should consider deferring your visit.

The surge comes not only from increased cases, but also students returning to school and employees to places of business. Now there is more need for testing as anyone with COVID symptoms must be tested in order to return to school or work.

We have reports of people waiting for hours in line ups to be tested and now days to make appointments. Even the leader of Canada’s Conservative party was turned away for a test in Ottawa on Wednesday after waiting in line for hours because the assessment centre had reached capacity the party said. O’Toole has blamed the federal Liberal government for the testing delays, saying it had refused to approve other methods for detecting COVID-19.

While the Province says it is trying to ramp up testing, I know that local hospitals have turned into bottlenecks and that can be dangerous for many. As Yoda said, "Try not! Do or do not. There is no try."

Click for an explanation of the roles between the Province, hospitals and public health when it comes to COVID-19, testing and contact tracing.

Write the premier and your MPP, and copy me so I know they're getting the message. Tell them you want action, not excuses.

MPP Stephen Crawford (Oakville) stephen.crawfordco@pc.ola.org

MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos (Oakville North-Burlington) effie.triantafilopoulos@pc.ola.org

Available COVID-19 test times at OTMH

As of Sunday September 20, 2020 at 9:15 AM

3 time slots available on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

1 time slot available on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

1 time slot available on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

It isn't until Wednesday, September 30 or 10 days that all time slots become available at OTMH.