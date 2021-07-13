Brave App - prevent fatal drug poisonings

In the first six months of 2020, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers responded to 168 suspected drug poisonings. One-third of those victims overdosed while alone, and nearly one in five did not survive.

The community has asked why Halton Regional Police takes a harm reduction approach to the overdose crisis. The answer is simple: the goal is to prevent overdose deaths. Ultimately, a life saved today is an opportunity for a recovery tomorrow.

To ensure our community is aware of all available resources, we would like to introduce you to the Brave App.

The Brave App connects people at risk of overdose with the help they need: an ally they can talk to, a human supporter to help them stay safe, and digital monitoring technology to help them when they’re in danger. The app connects them with a community of overdose responders and/or professional emergency first responders. The app is another tool that can reduce the harms to individuals, families, and communities from substance use and is a complement to the services and resources available in Halton. The Brave App is not a substitute for calling 911.

The Brave App was developed independently by Brave Technology Co-op, a multi-stakeholder cooperative in Vancouver, B.C., and is not affiliated with the Halton Regional Police Service.

How the App Works

A person at risk of overdose can use the app to connect with remote peer support through a voice call. If your supporter thinks you might be overdosing (through a pre-determined span of non-response), they will request access to the details of your private Rescue Plan. This plan can include your location, access instructions, and an emergency contact to call instead of, or in addition to, calling 911. You will then receive a 10-second countdown alert letting you know that information will be shared unless you indicate that you are ok by dismissing the alert. If you cannot dismiss the alert, then that information will be revealed to your supporter, who will only use it to send help.

Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act

If you use the app and your Rescue Plan includes calling 911, our frontline officers and other first responders in Halton carry naloxone, and we want to assist. As a reminder, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides broad legal protections for anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. This means that individuals, including youth, will not be charged for offences such as simple possession for calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Privacy

People who request supervision remain anonymous, and their location is only revealed if it is necessary to keep them safe. If there is no overdose, then their location is not shared. No account is needed to use the Brave App, and you don’t need to share your name, number, e-mail, or mailing address. No personal information is shared with responding Emergency Services unless it is part of the pre-determined response and only if the Rescue Plan is activated.

Learn More

The Brave App can be used by anyone with a mobile phone and internet access. It is free to download on both Apple and Android phones.