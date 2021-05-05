Health Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

Health Canada said today, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, that they are clearing and approving the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in people as young as 12 years old nationwide.

"After completing a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence," said Health Canada in a statement, "the Department has determined that this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 when used in children between 12 and 15 years of age."

The decision today comes after the results of a U.S.-based trial were submitted, giving half the group a placebo and the other cohort the same vaccine that is used in adults. Amazingly, none of the participants in the clinical trial who received the vaccine developed symptomatic infections; a clear sign of significant protection.

Pfizer's vaccine is the first to get use authorization in this younger age category. The three others authorized for use in Canada (Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson's) have so far only been approved for adults age 18 and older.

The announcement today will hopefully offer parents worried about their unvaccinated children some hope. There are at least 1.5 million Canadians age 12 to 15.

Health Canada also said they've "placed terms and conditions on this authorization requiring Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information to Health Canada on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in this younger age group to ensure its benefits continue to be demonstrated once it is on the market."

In keeping with "the Department's commitment to openness and transparency," Health Canada is "publishing multiple documents related to this decision, including a high-level summary of the evidence it reviewed."

Halton Region nor the province of Ontario have not yet said when children 12-15 can expect to be eligible for booking vaccinations. There's also been no announcement yet on how this will affect the 2021/2022 school year beginning this fall.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was initially authorized for use in Canadians 16 years of age and older almost five months ago, on December 9, 2020.

Read Health Canada's full statement here and learn more on their website.