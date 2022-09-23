Celebrate Arts and Aging Day Canada

Sheridan College

From choir to poetry, visual arts to dance, incorporating art-based activities into our lives can help create paths to healthy aging. Join Sheridan's Centre for Elder Research (CER) and the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging (RIA) on Saturday, Sept. 24, to celebrate the third annual Arts and Aging Day Canada.

Participating in the arts can bring people together, provide an opportunity for personal growth and spark fond memories. This year, in celebration of Arts and Aging Day Canada, Sheridan and the RIA are launching a campaign to recognize how community organizations support the arts and healthy aging.

How to get involved:

Visit the Arts and Aging Day Canada website for examples of arts-based activities.

for examples of arts-based activities. Take a photo, write a blog post or make a video of an arts-based activity or creation.

Write a social media post with the hashtag #ArtsAndAgingCA and share it across social media on Sept. 24!

Follow #ArtsAndAgingCA to learn more.

Arts and Aging Day Canada launched in 2019. The day's events provide an opportunity to spotlight the positive effects and importance of incorporating art-based activities for older adults in home care, retirement communities, senior centres, long-term care homes, and community organizations across the country.

Based on the work of Arts in Care Homes, a not-for-profit based in the United Kingdom, Arts and Aging Day Canada is a country-wide social media initiative led by Dr. Kate Dupuis, Schlegel Innovation Leader in Arts and Aging at CER and the RIA, and a professor in the Faculty of Applied Health and Community Studies at Sheridan. This dual position is the first of its nature at Sheridan and the RIA. Dr. Dupuis' research explores the creative and performing arts of older adults and how participation in the arts can serve to enhance the health and well-being of older adults and those who care for them.

"Arts-based activities are an amazing way to help us stay healthy as we age," says Dr. Dupuis. "At CER and the RIA, we believe in the benefits that engaging with the arts brings to both older adults and their care partners.

Arts and Aging Day Canada is the only national event of its kind, and we look forward to continuing our engagement with partners from coast to coast about the unique benefits of arts-based activities."

Arts and Aging Day Canada schedule

All day: Voices in Motion Choirs

YouTube

Voices in Motion is an intergenerational choir for people with dementia, their caregivers, students and friends. Backed by ongoing research, we continue to discover the benefits of singing together for those with dementia and their caregivers. Our goal is to break down the stigma surrounding dementia to create a dementia-friendly society. Check them out on YouTube.

9:30-10:15 a.m.: Sharing Dance Older Adults

Zoom link

Join us and learn more about Sharing Dance Older Adults programs, developed by Canada's National Ballet School (NBS) and Baycrest, industry leaders in dance training and geriatric care. More than just physical activity, dance is an artistic experience that taps into the imagination, self-expression, and a sense of connection and community. During this interactive presentation, you will have the opportunity to hear more about the benefits of dance for older adults and their caregivers and how to access engaging and meaningful dance programming for older adults.

10:30-11:15 a.m.: Schlegel Villages

Facebook Livestream

Canadian-owned and operated, Schlegel Villages manages 19 quality long-term care and retirement Villages across Ontario. Three generations of the RBJ Schlegel family have been involved in the senior care field in Ontario, dating back to 1952. Join us as we virtually visit Schlegel Villages across Ontario to learn more about the creative activities engaged in by residents and team members.

2-3 p.m.: The Imagination Network art session

Zoom link

The Imagination Network is a dynamic group of artists, healthcare professionals, academics and advocates engaging in creative projects with older adults aiming to change how we view and experience aging in our communities.

This workshop will be a hands-on experience in creative engagement for older adults, care partners, health care professionals and anyone interested in joining. We'll be sharing a few of the games and exercises that have worked over Zoom, as well as some of our learnings and creations during these challenging times. Please bring blank paper, pens, markers, and scissors to the Zoom session.

3-3:45 p.m.: Concerts in Care Ontario: Pianist Kevin Ahfat

Zoom link

Concerts in Care Ontario (CiC) knows that music can unlock the healing power to transform. Our concerts provide a focal point for building bridges between elders, caregivers and loved ones while engaging powerful emotions which can activate memory and improve mood for seniors in care who may be isolated and withdrawn. Join us as we listen to the exceedingly talented Kevin Ahfat on the piano.

4-4:30 p.m.: Movement with the Trees with Julia Aplin

Zoom link

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre (MDT), established in 1996 by award-winning dance artist Claudia Moore, is the home of Older & Reckless (O&R). An acclaimed performance series known for celebrating mature dance artists who have pursued their passion for a lifetime, Older & Reckless also connects the public with senior dance artists in discussions, workshops and the Engaging Seniors in Dance classes. The O&R Mentorship Program supports dance artists, young and old, through intergenerational learning and experience.

Inspired by the teachings of the trees, the depth of humanity witnessed during our isolation and the beauty of our blue planet, Julia will lead a class that is part choreographed and part improvised- guided frameworks to explore our humanity through movement expression.

Arts and Aging Research

As national leaders in arts and aging research and programming, Dr. Dupuis, CER, and the RIA are focused on ensuring that art-based activities are an integral part of the daily lives of older adults, particularly those in congregate settings or living alone. Over the last year, Dr. Dupuis, CER and the RIA have undertaken innovative research in the arts and aging in older adults. A few examples are highlighted below:

Memory and Creative Expression

In collaboration with Baycrest Health Sciences and artist Elaine Brodie, a Professor in the Faculty of Animation, Arts and Design, Dr. Dupuis combined standardized memory training with a visual art-making experience. Dr. Dupuis and professor Brodie worked with participants to create a memory box representing their learned skills and concepts related to memory formation. Participants blossomed with this experience, building self-confidence and connecting with other people virtually during the pandemic.

Virtual Music Therapy Visits Program

Dr. Dupuis created the Virtual Music Therapy Visits Program to assist residents living in long-term care to connect virtually with friends and family members through the power of music and song as facilitated by a Certified Music Therapist. Building on the successful trial of the program, Dr. Dupuis created a guide as a resource for professionals who support older adults living in long-term care settings, including recreation and activity team members, recreation coordinators, and music therapists who wish to offer Virtual Music Therapy Visiting opportunities to their residents.