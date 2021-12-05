Cloth dolls sewn by volunteers help kids facing surgery

It's a few days after Halloween, and Clara Taylo, age three-and-a-half, is about to undergo ear surgery at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. As she leaves her mom and dad in the waiting room and walks bravely to the operating room, her mother Maggie snaps a photo.

Maggie Taylo Clara heads to the OR Three-year-old Clara Taylo walks bravely to the OR with Jaime Neefs, Child Life Specialist in November.

"It was such a special moment for me as a mom to have that happen," Maggie recalls.

The family isn't allowed to accompany children to the operating room, but medical staff reported afterwards that usually timid Clara sat herself down on the operating bed, listened to the doctor's instructions, and peacefully took deep breaths through the medical mask, just like she had practiced at home. And when she awoke after the operation in a different room with different nurses, she wasn't crying.

The whole procedure was free of tears or tantrums, and for that blessing, Maggie credits the hospital's medical doll program and Halton Healthcare's Child Life Specialist Jaime Neefs.

Neefs helps kids like Clara and their families cope with any medical procedures happening to them at the hospital. For children ages two to 10 who have to undergo surgery, Neefs offers a homemade cloth doll sewn by community volunteers.

The dolls come with a hospital gown and an information sheet showing links to Halton Healthcare's YouTube channel online videos. At home, kids and their families can watch Neefs demonstrate how to play with their medical dolls. In one video, she uses toys to walk kids through everything that might happen on surgery day, like measuring blood pressure, putting on a pulse oximeter, and breathing through an anesthesia mask.

The children can choose from dolls of different skin tones, and sometimes children make the dolls like themselves, while others prefer to make their doll resemble a real or imaginary friend. Children can draw a face on, add hair or give their dolls a name. Many choose to take their dolls into the operating room on the big day.

"As a mom, having my baby go through surgery was nerve-racking -- Clara needed a COVID test, and there were a lot of things," Maggie says. "When Jaime approached her with this doll, it made her feel comfortable right from the beginning. It was a beautiful connection. We got to bring the doll home, and we played with the doll at home and watched the videos.

Maggie Taylo A medical doll for Clara Halton Healthcare's Child Life Specialist Jaime Neefs poses with Clara, age 3, after giving her a medical doll in the pre-op waiting room. Neefs was dressed as a reindeer for Halloween that morning.

"I'm not going to lie, when she was watching the videos, she was scared. But come the morning of the surgery, this is where things really connected for her."

Neefs says the medical dolls give children a sense of control and allow them to practice what will happen. "Play is how kids communicate," Neefs explains. "Last week, I had a kid hold up his doll and tell me everything that the doll was afraid of. They use the dolls to communicate."

A bonus of the program is that it helps parents prepare too, Neefs says. "If parents understand and feel prepared, they're likely to be a little less stressed, which totally impacts the kid's stress level as well."

The program currently dispenses about ten dolls a week, all of which are produced by volunteers.

One such volunteer, Sherry Tickner, also works at the hospital as a special care nursery nurse. Tickner estimates she has sewn approximately 300 dolls in the last three years she has volunteered with the program. She estimates she can make one up in about 20 minutes by batching the work of cutting fabric, sewing and stuffing the dolls, and stitching the medical robes.

× Expand Sherry Tickner Homemade dolls destined for Halton Healthcare's medical doll program Sherry Tickner and her mom Mary Bennett sewed 70 dolls in November when they heard Halton Healthcare's medical doll program was low on dolls.

"The fun part is buying their jammy materials because it's so cute," Tickner says. She waits until fabric goes on sale and then buys in bulk. Recently, when she heard Neefs was critically low on dolls, she enlisted her mother, Mary Bennett, and the women sewed for about eight hours each to produce 70 dolls to replenish the supply.

In the special care nursery working with infants, she doesn't get to see her dolls in use. But Tickner happened to need surgery herself in August. While waiting for her pre-op appointment, "there was a little boy and his mom sitting there," Tickner says, "The boy had a doll, and I said to my husband, 'That's one of my dolls!' I was happy to see that. As a nurse, I can see it's easy for the nurse to teach using the doll. Kids are all so scared of needles, but the nurse can show them on the doll, 'This is how we do an IV.'"

Back at the Taylo household, Clara has recovered from her surgery, but she still plays with her medical doll. On a rainy December morning, she notices her doll doesn't have a nose yet and demands Maggie find a felt pen and draw one in right away. "She does not talk about the surgery in any negative way," Maggie marvels. "She'll play doctor with the doll and say I'm going to fix your ears. It was a very good experience. I couldn't have asked for anything better."

× Expand Maggie Taylo Clara's ears are good as new A month after her ear surgery, Clara still loves to play with the medical doll she was gifted during her pre-operative appointment.

Anyone interested in sewing a medical doll can find a pattern and instructions on the Oakville Hospital Foundation website. When Neefs appealed for more dolls in mid-November, she was down to four dolls in her inventory, but since then, "the response was unlike anything I've seen before.

"All across Canada, people are actually interested in doing this. They are really cute dolls, and people connect to why we're using them. The impact is way more than people realize."

Lynn Lau Linda Peel-Devitt The owner of the Oakville Sewing Centre was making medical dolls Friday, Dec. 3, during a four-hour sew-a-thon she organized at her store.

One of the people who responded to the hospital foundation's appeal was Linda Peel-Devitt, owner of the Oakville Sewing Centre. She organized a sew-a-thon December 3 during which eight volunteers brought their sewing machine into the store. During the five hour event, the women produced 52 dolls. Peel-Devitt donated all the materials from her store. She said she will continue collecting dolls at her store until December 10.

Those who do not sew can still contribute to the paediatrics program by purchasing items off the Maternal Child Department's Amazon wish list.