CMHA provides hope for those with mental health challenges in the time of COVID-19

It’s counterintuitive, but according to Rashaad Vahed, CEO of the Halton branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), a United Way agency, the pandemic has had a silver lining for the mental health world.

“In more than one way, the pandemic has helped mental health escape the stigma that has traditionally dogged it. The move online, for example, has enabled people to maintain confidentiality: they haven’t had to face possibly being recognized while attending at the office.”

Melanie McGregor, Health Promotion and Advancement Specialist agrees: “Many people came to experience for themselves the hallmarks of mental health issues, like isolation, loss of purpose, a decrease in their networks, or a sense of helplessness. This meant a greater understanding of mental health challenges among a greater number of people.”

We can only hope that these positive impacts for mental health acceptance, empathy and understanding continue beyond the pandemic: and that the less positive impacts begin to wane as COVID-19 retreats and life returns to normal. For COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on mental health. The need for help has gone up 40%. There has been a huge impact on those already suffering.

Suicidality has really increased, with one in 10 families with children under 18 reporting suicidal thoughts. One in 6 indigenous people acknowledges experiencing suicidal ideation as the pandemic wore on.

CMHA was established in 1918. Its capabilities have increased over those years, but more dramatically in the face of the extra challenges brought on by COVID-19. This has meant working with other organizations, including United Way agencies, to build out a continuum of care offering a range of services.

United Way itself helped by funding pandemic-specific programmes for coping skills that saw an increase in demand compared to pre-pandemic times. This meant targeting anxiety, depression and emotional regulation. With children at home and families and couples thrown together around the clock, relationships have really suffered, as has the time for self-care. “We were just not meant to spend 24/7 together with the same people under the same roof,” points out Manager of Case Management Megan McNeil.

To respond to these demands, CMHA used United Way funds to increase online peer support programmes, where those with lived experience could work with those facing new challenges. United Way also supports an ongoing free call-in counselling programme that guarantees a call back within 24 hours, replacing the traditional walk-in approach. This will likely evolve to a hybrid model, says Melanie.

The pandemic has increased interaction between agencies seeking creative solutions to the lack of in-person interaction. The focus has been to eliminate duplication and find the cracks in the support service network. United Way has helped facilitate this collaboration and with piloting new initiatives. For example, a family support group has been developed to complement the peer groups. With a regular CMHA column in local media and training opportunities, United Way also supports mental health promotion and education.

CMHA is community-based and strategically focused and staffed by trained people who can actually help, with a real understanding of the range and complexity of mental health problems and which approaches should be brought to bear. Complex mental health issues can be very expensive to respond to, and private therapy cannot address all aspects of such challenges. Mental health does not discriminate across socio-economic considerations, and Oakville is no stranger to all of its manifestations.

While the bulk of funds come from the Ontario Ministry of Health and Halton Region, United Way funds innovation and creative new programming. As CMHA responded to the challenges of the pandemic, that funding was critical. Now that it seeks to be part of the pandemic recovery, United Way support will again be important.

You can support the Canadian Mental Health Association Halton Branch by donating to United Way Halton and Hamilton.

Many of us have charities we support for personal reasons. However, there is a wide variety of needs in our community. The United Way goes to great lengths to identify these needs and find and assist vital agencies with good processes to address them. United Way funds mean these agencies can spend more of their resources helping Oakville residents and less of them looking for money. As donors, we can’t know the best way to spread our donations around, but donations of all sizes from many Oakvilleans can be turned to their best effect through the United Way. And who knows when we, or someone close to us, will need help from one of these services. Our donations to the United Way ensure they will all be there for us if that day comes.