CMHA survey shows unprecedented demands on mental health supports

New Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario Division polling data released in Feb. 2022 indicates that more Ontarians are accessing mental health supports than at any other time during the pandemic.

"CMHA Halton’s experiences match the polling data. Our community has been reaching out for more supports from our crisis, virtual counselling, group therapy and case management services," commented Rashaad Vahed MSW, RSW, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Halton.

Vahed continued, "Our recent data shows a 26% increase in the number of sessions provided each month with people seeking support for feeling sad, worried and distressed."

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario, survey indicates that one in four people (24 percent) have sought help for their mental health challenges, a significant uptick from 17 percent last winter and nine percent almost two years ago.

The data shows people have had their ups and downs, their levels of mental health distress are similar to the pandemic's start. This is particularly true with rates of stress, anxiety and depression.

Substance use is also roughly the same as the start of the pandemic, where one in four Ontarians are still consuming more alcohol, cannabis or tobacco.

Respondents’ outlook about the future of mental health is grim: 77 per cent, up from 69 per cent when the pandemic began, feel that Ontario is on track for a severe mental health crisis when this is over.

"We’ve conducted four polls during this pandemic because we wanted to get a sense of how people are doing nearly two years in,” said Camille Quenneville, CEO, CMHA Ontario. "Needless to say, we’re very concerned that the numbers are going in the wrong direction and people are not improving."

While it is a positive sign that one in four people are seeking help, the survey indicates that Ontarians are not finding the support as effective as at the start of the pandemic.

"This data from the Mental Health Impact of COVID-19 shows how mental health needs have both changed and grown throughout the pandemic," adds Vahed. "We should start by being generous with ourselves. None of us have experienced a global pandemic before, and we are learning how to manage day-to-day without a guide - for our families, for our children and ourselves."

"One thing we do know is that the human brain hates being in a state of not knowing or feeling a loss of control. As our social networks thinned, we have felt isolated, and our uncertainty continues. We are experiencing a range of emotions from murky feelings on the one hand to struggling to cope with powerful feelings and thought."

About 65 per cent are now reporting that mental health supports are helpful, down from 77 per cent near the beginning of COVID-19.

"This is troubling as it may be an indicator that people’s mental health challenges are more complex than they might’ve thought," said Quenneville. "Many people might be saying they’re fine, but that’s not what we’re seeing in the data."

"We will continue to monitor these trends because, as we know, mental health is a continuum, and people’s moods and feelings can change with a return to normalcy," she said.

About the CMHA Survey

CMHA Ontario’s fourth survey was conducted by Pollara and questioned 1,001 Ontario adults from Jan. 10-17. It carries a margin of error of ± 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

CMHA Ontario’s first poll was conducted in April 2020, the second poll in July 2020 and the third in February 2021.

In Crisis

If you are in crisis, call the 24/7 CMHA Halton COAST Crisis Line at 1-877-825-9011. For information about other supports at CMHA Halton, call 905-693-4270 or visit www.halton.cmha.ca.