Cold Warning in effect for Halton on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Halton Regional Health has issued a Cold Warning for all areas of Halton Region, including Oakville, for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Cold Warnings go into effect for any area of Halton that reports a "daily predicted low of -15 degrees celsius without wind-chill" or colder. According to the Weather Network, temperatures on February 17, 2021 are expected to feel as cold as -23 degrees celsius and 20-25km/hr winds.

The region is reminding all residents to:

  • Dress according to the weather as frostbite can occur within minutes
  • Cover exposed skin with layers of loose-fitting clothing, including a wind-resistant outer layer, hat, mittens, and scarf
  • Change into dry clothing as soon as possible if you get wet
  • Drink warm fluids (alcohol and caffeinated drinks cause your body to lose heat faster)
  • Keep moving – especially your hands and feet
  • Take shelter from the wind
  • Keep your vehicle well maintained
  • Prepare emergency kits for your home and car
  • Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia

Halton has also created a video with some tips to prevent cold-related illness if you need to go outside:

Learn more about the Cold Warning and safety tips for protecting yourself from the cold with Halton Regional Health.