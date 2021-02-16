Cold Warning in effect for Halton on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

concretecandy on Foter.com - CC BY
cold temperatures
Halton Regional Health has issued a Cold Warning for all areas of Halton Region, including Oakville, for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Cold Warnings go into effect for any area of Halton that reports a "daily predicted low of -15 degrees celsius without wind-chill" or colder. According to the Weather Network, temperatures on February 17, 2021 are expected to feel as cold as -23 degrees celsius and 20-25km/hr winds.
The region is reminding all residents to:
- Dress according to the weather as frostbite can occur within minutes
- Cover exposed skin with layers of loose-fitting clothing, including a wind-resistant outer layer, hat, mittens, and scarf
- Change into dry clothing as soon as possible if you get wet
- Drink warm fluids (alcohol and caffeinated drinks cause your body to lose heat faster)
- Keep moving – especially your hands and feet
- Take shelter from the wind
- Keep your vehicle well maintained
- Prepare emergency kits for your home and car
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia
Halton has also created a video with some tips to prevent cold-related illness if you need to go outside:
Learn more about the Cold Warning and safety tips for protecting yourself from the cold with Halton Regional Health.