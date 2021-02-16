Cold Warning in effect for Halton on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

× Expand concretecandy on Foter.com - CC BY cold temperatures

Halton Regional Health has issued a Cold Warning for all areas of Halton Region, including Oakville, for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Cold Warnings go into effect for any area of Halton that reports a "daily predicted low of -15 degrees celsius without wind-chill" or colder. According to the Weather Network, temperatures on February 17, 2021 are expected to feel as cold as -23 degrees celsius and 20-25km/hr winds.

The region is reminding all residents to:

Dress according to the weather as frostbite can occur within minutes

Cover exposed skin with layers of loose-fitting clothing, including a wind-resistant outer layer, hat, mittens, and scarf

Change into dry clothing as soon as possible if you get wet

Drink warm fluids (alcohol and caffeinated drinks cause your body to lose heat faster)

Keep moving – especially your hands and feet

Take shelter from the wind

Keep your vehicle well maintained

Prepare emergency kits for your home and car

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia

Halton has also created a video with some tips to prevent cold-related illness if you need to go outside:

Learn more about the Cold Warning and safety tips for protecting yourself from the cold with Halton Regional Health.