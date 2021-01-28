Cold Weather Alert in effect for January 29, 2021

Halton Regional Health is warning residents of Oakville and other areas in the region that a "Cold Warning" will be in effect for tomorrow, Friday, January 29, 2021.

Cold Warnings go into effect for any areas in Halton that report a "daily predicted low of -15 degrees celsius without wind-chill" or colder. According to the Weather Network, temperatures tomorrow are expected to feel as cold as -20 degrees celsius and 15-20km/hr winds.

In response, the Town of Oakville is issuing their own "cold alert" (a similar name for the same designation.) The Town is advising everyone to limit all outdoor activities and will be opening the Trafalgar Park Community Centre as a warming centre from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Tomorrow's cold alert is further encouragement for everyone to stay home as the province's stay-at-home order continues.

Safety precautions will be in place at the Trafalgar Park Community Centre warming centre to mitigate the risks of COVID-19, including visitor capacities at 10 people, physical distancing and mandatory masks. Washrooms and WiFi access will be available.

The Town of Oakville also provides their own safety tips and recommendations for tomorrow's (and all) cold alerts:

Dress appropriately when going outside - frostbite can occur within minutes

Cover exposed skin using multiple layers of loose-fitting clothes with a wind-resistant outer layer, a hat, mittens, and scarf

If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you're wet

Drink warm ﬂuids – but NO alcohol or caffeinated beverages, as they cause your body to lose heat faster

Keep moving – especially your hands and feet

Take shelter from the wind to reduce wind chill exposure

Keep your vehicle well-maintained

Prepare emergency kits for your home and car

Always be on the lookout for signs of frostbite and hypothermia

Plan ahead and check the weather forecast!

Learn more about the Cold Warning and safety tips for protecting yourself from the cold with Halton Regional Health.