Summer workshops to understand emotions for older children in town

Parents in our town can now enroll older children in fun-filled workshops that apply conflict transformation methodology (a multi-disciplinary approach used as part of a peace-building program) to help them understand several conflicting emotions.

Empower Aces, an Athlete Performance & Youth Development platform introduces virtual and interactive workshops for young residents aged between 8-14 years this summer. The series includes four workshops on Understanding Emotions (including Understanding Anger and its forms, Navigating Passive Aggression, Understanding and Developing Empathy). Each workshop is 75 minutes. There will also be one "Mental Strength and Its Impact on Performance" workshop on offer. The program has already been offered in some schools and for the parents in the region.

Reports of teenagers playing dangerous games with traffic or stealing anti-hate posters around the town are compelling parents of older children to prioritize mental well-being more than ever. Many residents wonder if the prolonged social isolation of their children during the pandemic and their vulnerable mental health at this point provoke such reckless actions. The crisis worsens when the older children losing emotional control, refuse to seek help from counsellors or even enroll in traditional therapies because they feel stigmatized discussing mental health issues.

Empower Aces is not a mental health service provider by any means. It positions itself as an athlete performance & youth development platform fostering mental and emotional well-being through positive, constructive change.

"Our Conflict Transformation in Sports Methodology has been tested and is being used by professional athletes in highly stressful conditions. Parents love our customized content. Our young participants leave the sessions having fun while learning skills that many would consider essential and must-have in work and social environments," Sana Farid, the founder and chief content specialist, explained. She also added, "Considering that this is our first Summer program for the youth, we see an overwhelming response to our workshops."

"This is a much-needed area that they need to be educated and enlightened on," H. Sheikh, an Oakville mom, shared her thoughts on the benefits of the workshops for her children.

A K'Oduol, another Oakville mom whose kids participated in the workshops, commented, "This is a powerful program to help your kids understand and navigate through challenges they may face daily. My kids loved it. They came out smiling."