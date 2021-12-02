COVID-19 booster eligibility accelerating for Adults Aged 50+

COVID-19 vaccine booster dose eligibility is accelerating for Ontarians aged 50 and over and additional high-risk individuals, providing an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

On Monday, Dec 13, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., individuals aged 50 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, select pharmacies and primary care settings. To be eligible for your COVID-19 booster over six months (168 days) must have passed since your second dose.

Boosters for high-risk individuals

People with a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are immediately eligible for a third dose. They include those individuals receiving dialysis (hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis) if 56 days have passed since their second dose.

Also effective immediately, the province recommends re-vaccination with a new COVID-19 vaccine primary series post-transplantation for individuals who receive hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT), hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT) (autologous or allogeneic), and recipients of CAR-T-cell therapy, due to the loss of immunity following treatment or transplant.

Beginning in January, Ontario will further expand eligibility for booster doses based on age and risk, with an interval of six to eight months from the second dose.

Omincron variant status

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, stated, "achieving the highest vaccination rates possible remains our best tool to protect us, reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and fight the significant surge of new cases and the new Omicron variant."

While the best defence against the Omicron variant remains containing it at the border, Ontario has the infrastructure in place to rapidly identify, trace and isolate COVID-19 and its variants. In addition to accelerating booster doses, the province is taking several other measures in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants, including:

Further expanding free PCR testing at all testing centres to asymptomatic individuals who have returned from, or travelled in, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt between Nov 1 and Dec 6t, 2021, including family and other household contacts of travellers. The province is also distributing 11 million rapid antigen screening tests to all public schools and participating First Nation schools for each student to take home five tests to use over the holidays and throughout the return to in-person learning in January. This month, the province will also launch a holiday testing blitz with additional pop-up testing locations at high-traffic locations in higher-risk regions.

Releasing enhanced guidance on case, contact and outbreak management for individuals that may have been exposed to the Omicron variant to mitigate further transmission. This includes more frequent follow-up calls to ensure adherence to isolation, not permitting a shortened duration of isolation for asymptomatic fully vaccinated individuals with a positive test, requiring isolation for all high-risk contacts regardless of vaccination status or previously positive status, and offer supports for isolation as needed.

"Regardless of what we learn about the Omicron variant, Ontario is prepared to quickly respond to any scenario to protect the health and safety of Ontarians," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

As part of the province's efforts to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible, a limited supply of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will also be available starting today. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to individuals aged 18 and over who have an allergy or contraindication to mRNA vaccines or at the request of individuals who have not yet been vaccinated by contacting their public health unit.

COVID-19 Treatment

In addition to vaccines, clinical trials for molnupiravir, an investigational oral therapy for the treatment of COVID-19, began on Oct 19, 2020, and is currently in progress at the University Health Network in Toronto and Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. If approved, molnupiravir will be a five-day oral treatment for high-risk unvaccinated patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. It could be the first such treatment that patients can take outside of a health care facility. Ontario is preparing a strategy for deploying approved treatments, ensuring access where it is most needed in the province.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from COVID-19, which is why we're expanding vaccine eligibility for booster shots while also providing Ontarians aged 18 or older who have not yet been vaccinated with the option to request the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "With every first, second, third or booster dose administered, we're increasing Ontario's immunity and taking another step forward in this battle against the COVID-19 virus."