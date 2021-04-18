COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 - What to expect in Oakville

Welcome to day two of COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0. Here is what you can expect in Oakville.

Parents breathed a sigh of relief as Premier Ford stepped back and allowed children to enjoy outdoor playgrounds.

When Oakville Mayor Rob Burton learned of Premier Ford's decision, he stated, "this is a much-needed course correction. A good decision for the mental and physical health of everyone."

Halton Police Chief Tanner, along with many of his colleagues across Ontario, clarified how they would be dealing with the new powers the premier gave them on Friday.

Police Chief Tanner stated clearly on Twitter that Halton Regional Police will not be doing random checks for COVID-19 infractions.

× To our amazing Halton citizens. We are all going through a horrific year of COVID-19 and all associated with it together. The HRPS will NOT be randomly stopping vehicles for no reason during the pandemic or afterwards (RIDE being an exception). @GaryCarrHalton @CouncillorKnoll — Chief Steve Tanner (@ChiefTanner) April 17, 2021

“We will always be committed to the safety, protection and security of the entire community," stated HRPS Chief Tanner.

"It is my hope and expectation that our officers will not be put in the position of having to use enforcement as a mechanism to achieve what should occur through voluntary compliance. That is why we are committed to engage, explain and educate our public, and we will resort to enforcement only as a last resort," Tanner continued.

Ward 5 Town of Oakville Regional Councillor Jeff Knoll responded, "as Police Board Chair, I am very pleased with the reasonable and common-sense approach the Chief and the team are taking on this," via Twitter.

Town of Oakville stated on Twitter: "Town by-law officers continue to focus primarily on education and warnings of provincial stay-at-home orders to support public health. We won’t be randomly stopping people to ask where they are going."

For now, Oakville's parks and trails will remain open; however, if the town starts to observe overcrowding at parks, as it did last spring at its lakeside parks, we might again see them locked down.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., the following measures went into place.

All outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are prohibited, except for members of the same household or one other outside that household who live alone or a caregiver for any household member.

All non-essential workplaces in the construction sector closed

Capacity limits are reduced to 25 percent in all retail settings where in-store shopping is permitted. This includes pharmacies, supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, and other stores that primarily sell food.

All outdoor recreational amenities closed, including golf courses, basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball fields, football fields and soccer fields, but not playgrounds.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., the following measures will go into place.

The capacity of weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies is limited to 10 people indoors or outdoors. Social gatherings associated with these services, such as receptions, are prohibited, except for members of the same household or one other outside that household who live alone. Drive-in services will be permitted.

All other public health and workplace safety measures for non-essential retail under the provincewide emergency brake (i.e., curbside pick-up and delivery only) will continue.

Inter-provincial travel restrictions

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will have members located at interprovincial borders to screen all vehicles. Those not travelling for essential reasons will be refused entry. There are exceptions for work, medical care, transportation of goods, and Treaty rights for Indigenous people.