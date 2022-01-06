COVID-19 new testing & isolation guidelines and fourth boosters for seniors in care

× Expand Hush Naidoo on Unsplash Case of COVID-19 Halton March 11 2020 Burlington

In a message to Halton regional chair and councillors, CAO Jane MacCaskill updated them on the newest COVID-19 testing and isolation guidelines, and fourth boosters for seniors in congregate living facilities. The note was co-signed by Halton's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Meghani.

Testing and isolation guidelines

Prioritizing PCR testing for only higher-risk groups

Reducing the isolation period to 5 days in specific scenarios

Asking residents who are symptomatic to assume they are infected with COVID-19 and follow instructions on self-isolation and testing (if eligible)

For more information, including specific details on what residents should do if exposed, have symptoms, requirements for PCR and rapid antigen testing and instructions on self-isolation, visit ontario.ca/exposed.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer has instructed Public Health to focus on case and contact management (CCM) for those working in high-risk congregate settings (long-term homes, retirement homes, and congregate living facilities) and healthcare-related outbreaks where vulnerable people reside.

Residents who fall into these high-risk settings should not wait to be contacted by Public Health within 24 hours of a positive test result. They should stay home, self-isolate immediately, and go to ontario.ca/exposed for specific guidance. We will work to contact them as quickly as possible.

Given this new CCM direction and changes to testing requirements, our COVID-19 dashboard will no longer reflect the true impact of COVID-19 cases in our community and case numbers will be under-reported provincially.

The region will temporarily suspend the reporting of our Public Health capacity indicator (new cases reached within one day) on the dashboard, given the change in focus on case and contact management.

Fourth Boosters

Based on the recommendations from the Ontario Immunization Advisory Committee, effective immediately, the Province has directed all Public Health Units to begin administering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (if it has been three months (84 days) since the third dose) for residents of

Long-Term Care (LTC)

Retirement Homes

Elder Care Lodges

Seniors Congregate Living

In addition, the Province mandated third doses for staff, students, volunteers, caregivers and support workers at LTC homes by Jan. 28, 2022. All visitors must provide proof of a third dose to enter the home once the temporary pause on general visitors is lifted.

Public Health will immediately begin working with LTC homes to provide vaccines for fourth doses.

The region will mobilize the Public Health mobile clinic to deliver vaccinations to Retirement Homes and other Congregate settings.

Paramedics no longer have the capacity to participate in mobile clinics.

This new priority puts a considerable strain on already stretched human resources. We will need to divert resources from our COVID-19 clinics to administer fourth doses quickly and efficiently to vulnerable residents.

Halton's Public Health is working to ensure this does not impact scheduled mass clinics.

Staff, students, volunteers, caregivers and support workers at LTC homes may have the opportunity to receive their third dose on-site.

In addition, two of the days at the re-assigned Paediatric Clinics in January were specifically assigned for healthcare workers in LTC, retirement homes and congregate settings.

The Omicron variant has created a significant shift in the COVID-19 situation, and information is changing rapidly. Access Halton and the region's other communication channels continue to experience a high number of inquiries.

Residents are encouraged to access the Province's website ontario.ca/exposed to get the latest information, including when to self-isolate, symptoms, testing and what to do if exposed.