COVID-19 Omicron variant cases confirmed in Halton

One lab-confirmed case and two probable cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified in Halton, outlined in a press release by Halton public health department on Dec 2, 2021.

All three cases are linked with one of the probable cases that recently travelled to Nigeria. The infected individuals are currently isolated at home.

Halton Region Public Health has identified all close contacts and then informed them of the need to isolate and get tested, despite vaccination status. This was done out of an abundance of caution at this time.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely, and I urge all residents to be vigilant given the entry of the Omicron variant in our community. I encourage all residents to continue to follow all public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for everyone who is eligible, to get their two doses of vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Medical Officer of Health.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.