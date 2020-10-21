COVID-19 Orders Extended in Ontario amid Second Wave

Ontario is extending several COVID-19 orders for another month as the province grapples with a second wave of the disease. The latest extension of orders will remain in effect until at least November 21, 2020.

The Progressive Conservative government said that the extension will apply to all orders under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) in a news release yesterday. The exceptions will be those dealing with hydro prices and access to electronic personal health information.

Orders under the ROA include the province's ability to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and managing outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes. This is the first notable extension or modification to the COVID-19 orders (once called "emergency orders") since July 16, 2020.

These orders also do not impact the conditions or length of "modified Stage 2" currently in place for Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa regions.

The ROA was implemented in July when the state of emergency was lifted and makes changes to nearly 20 COVID-19 related pieces of legislation. Under the ROA, COVID-19 related orders put in place during the pandemic can be amended but no new emergency orders can be created.

“With the cold and flu season upon us and the continuing high number of COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the province," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement, "it's critical we continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of Ontarians."

"We have renewed the majority of orders to ensure we have the tools in place to address any urgent public health situations and support the continued delivery of critical services."

There are two orders that will not be extended or amended. The first has to do with the regulation of hydro prices, which is set to change back to time-of-use pricing in November.

An order that allows health officials to collect electronic personal health information will expire on October 22nd. Another order under the reopening plan was also amended to allow dance classes to operate in "modified Stage 2" regions permitting they follow specific criteria.

These orders must be extended every 30 days in order to remain in effect.