COVID-19 testing centre closes at OTMH

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) has announced the closure of their COVID-19 Priority Testing and Assessment Centre (PTAC) on site at OTMH.

The announcement was made yesterday, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 by Halton Healthcare. Yesterday also marked the last day of PTAC's main operations.

This change in operations marks a continual trend in the declining demand for COVID-19 testing services with the disease transitioning to endemic in Halton region and across both Ontario and most of Canada. (Similar findings were reported last week by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.)

"After nearly three years of operation, the COVID-19 Priority Testing and Assessment Centre (PTAC) at OTMH closed its doors this afternoon," said Halton Healthcare in a public statement.

"Thank you to the incredible staff and physicians involved for contributing to the overwhelming success of our centres and providing this valuable service to our communities. We could not have done it without your hard work, support and dedication!"

The last day was commemorated with a photo with several members of the hardworking staff who've conducted tens of thousands of PCR tests at the hospital.

During the pandemic, Halton Healthcare operated PTACs at OTMH, Milton District Hospital and Georgetown Hospital. The PTACs in Milton and Georgetown previously closed.

Halton Healthcare says they will continue to offer PCR testing as needed for admitted patients and care for COVID-19 patients with threatening symptoms.

OTMH first opened the PTAC in late February 2020 as a temporary measure, only to see the facility expanded through its fluctuating levels of traffic over its nearly three years of operation.

Testing is now available for free at several locations in Oakville, and free rapid test kits for home use continue to be available at numerous locations across town and throughout the province.

The nearest testing location to OTMH is the Shoppers Drug Mart across the street from the hospital, which is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. They are located at 2501 Third Line, Building B in Oakville.

For a list of testing locations, you can visit Ontario's full online listings here.

More information about Halton Healthcare is available on their website.