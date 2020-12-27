COVID-19 UK Variant Ontario update

Dr. Barbara Yaffe updated Ontario residents on confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK. This variant has now been detected in multiple countries beyond the UK. With inbound international travel it was expected that new variant would show up in Ontario.

A third case of the COVID-19 UK Variant was reported in Ottawa. The individual recently returned from the UK. The Ottawa Public Health Department immediately informed the individual, who is now in self-isolation. Case and contact management investigation is underway.

In addition, since the initial reporting of the first two cases of the variant on December 26, 2020, additional investigation and follow-up case and contact management has revealed that the couple had indeed been in contact with a recent traveller from the UK. This new information had not been provided during prior interviews. These individuals and the people they were in contact with have been informed and are now in self-isolation.

It is critically important that individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 provide all history of contacts and contact information to their public health unit. This is crucial to the prevention and control of this infection.

"This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures," said Dr. Yaffe. "This is also an important reminder about the need for arriving international travelers to maintain quarantine for 14 days."

Once again the Federal Government was asked to implement testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, or the province would. Premier Ford made this comment during Monday's press briefing, after which the federal government indicated they were working with the province on testing at Pearson.