COVID-19 vaccination at Ontario pharmacies starts March 16

On Friday March 16, 2021, approximately 325 pharmacies in four regions of Ontario will start offering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. They are located in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington. Unfortunately Halton didn't make the cut.

Information on which pharmacies are participating is available online just click here.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine information

For the AstraZeneca vaccine to work best, you need to get two doses: a first dose and then a second dose 4 to 12 weeks later.

Immunity develops over time. It takes approximately two weeks before you will develop significant protection against COVID-19.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine showed an effectiveness of about 62% in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease beginning 2 weeks after the second dose.

Remember you may still contract or spread COVID-19 after being vaccinated, so it is crucial for you to continue to follow all health guidelines such as keeping two meters from other people, wearing your face mask, and washing your hands regularly.

How the pharmacy program works

Here is how the pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program works as of March 16, 2021. If you were were born between 1957 and 1961 (60 to 64 years old) and have a valid Ontario health (OHIP) card, or other form of valid government-issued identification you are eligible.

Prior to booking an appointment is recommended that you first speak with your primary health care provider to ensure that the AstraZeneca vaccine is the right choice for you. You'll be given information on vaccine options, information about efficacy, and the timing of future vaccine options. Your primary care provider might be able to vaccinate you.

Here is what you'll need to bring with you to the pharmacy

Ontario health (OHIP) card or other forms of government issued identification such as a birth certificate, passport, First Nations ID, MRN (medical record number), driver's license or out of province ID .

a face covering or mask (wear one at all times)

assistive or accessibility devices, if required

snacks - if you need to eat frequently.

If possible, please avoid bringing people with you if they do not have an appointment.

If you need someone with you, ask the pharmacy ahead of time to confirm if this is possible.

What to expect at the pharmacy

The pharmacist will tell you about the process before the COVID-19 vaccination begins and answer any other questions you may have. They will also ask you that you consent to be vaccinated. They will also ask you about your sociodemographic information, and please know you are not obligated to answer sociodemographic information.

The process of getting a vaccination is expected to take about five minutes; however, after you have been vaccinated you will be asked to wait 15 minutes to make sure you are feeling well. If the pharmacist is concerned about you having an allergic reaction, you may be asked to wait a little longer.

Once you are vaccinated you will be given a written or electronic receipt which confirms you have received the vaccine, and instructions on how you schedule your second dose. Please remember you must keep the receipt and bring it to your appointment for your second dose.

Should you need to cancel your appointment please contact the pharmacy directly.