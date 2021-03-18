COVID-19 vaccinations available for Oakville residents 75 years and older

Starting Friday, March 19, Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older and Indigenous adults (including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations) 55 years of age and older who live in Halton can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Appointments are available to book in March and April.

Oakville COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are at:

Vaccinations are by appointment only (no walk-ins) and must be booked through Halton Region’s online system or through 311. Please do not contact clinics directly. Bookings are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton’s system.

Halton Region continues to follow Provincial directions on eligibility, including vaccinating vulnerable populations as part of the Province’s three-phase vaccine implementation plan. To ensure Indigenous voices were included in decision-making for Halton’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, the Region initiated engagement with Indigenous communities and organizations in and around Halton, including the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the Credit River Métis Council, Indigenous Affairs Ontario, Urban Indigenous Organizations servicing the GTHA and highly regarded Indigenous healthcare professionals. These engagements will continue to ensure that Halton’s clinics are respectful of both the priority given to vaccinating this population and Indigenous cultures.

Halton has opened COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Burlington, Halton Hills, Oakville and Milton. Eligible Halton residents 75 years of age and older and Indigenous adults 55 years of age and older can book their vaccination appointment at any one of the clinics, including the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital starting March 19. Additional locations will continue to be identified as required. Residents are reminded that appointments must be booked through Halton’s online booking system or through 311. Bookings for Halton’s clinics are not available through the Provincial booking system; residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton’s system.

“As our vaccination program ramps up, I want to remind residents that the COVID-19 virus and the transmission of the variants is still very concerning,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “Vaccines are just one important tool to help stop the spread of the virus and we must remain vigilant – please continue to stay home as much as possible, limit close contact to people you live with and go out for essentials only. These everyday decisions are critical over the next few weeks and months to prevent the severity of a third wave and will help to get us back to normal sooner.”

Important information & instructions:

In addition to groups currently eligible, on Friday, March 19, the following groups (or someone booking on their behalf) will also be able to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Halton’s online booking system:

Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older (born in 1946 or earlier); and,

Indigenous adults (including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations) living in Halton who are 55 years of age and older.

While booking online is the fastest way to schedule an appointment, residents can also call 311 if they require booking support. Residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine are asked to please not call 311 or visit the online booking system to ensure eligible residents have access.

All appointments are contingent on the availability of vaccine supply.

Halton Region continues to offer transportation services to and from appointments for residents who require support, free of charge.

To maintain physical distancing and safety measures, please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment (not earlier) and remember to wear a mask/face covering.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible, transportation options and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.