COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for Halton 5 to 11 year olds

× Expand Unsplash / CDC

Following Provincial direction, parents and guardians can now book an appointment for a first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years through Halton’s online booking system.

Appointments are available starting Thursday, September 1 at Halton Region Paediatric Clinics in convenient locations across the region. No walk-ins are being accepted.

It is recommended that five to 11 year olds receive their first booster six months (or 168 days) after completing their primary series. Children who are immunocompromised and received a three dose primary series are recommended to receive their first booster six months (or 168 days) after their third dose of their primary series.

Residents should check Halton’s Vaccine Clinics webpage regularly as dates and locations may change from week to week. Additional appointments are added regularly. Appointments are also available through the Provincial booking system, participating primary care providers and pharmacies.

"The availability of COVID-19 booster doses for children 5-11 years of age is an important layer of protection, especially as children head back to school and participate in more indoor activities," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. "I encourage parents and guardians to ensure your child is up to date with all vaccine doses they are eligible for."

Parents and guardians with questions are encouraged to speak with their health care provider or contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service offered through SickKids.

Information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine should be accessed from reliable and accurate resources. For information on the COVID-19 vaccine and links to reputable resources, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines4kids.

Important information & Instructions

To prepare for an appointment:

complete the COVID-19 self-assessment before arriving at the clinic;

arriving at the clinic; bring your child’s health card;

wear a mask;

for children attending a clinic with an adult who is not their parent or guardian, bring the completed informed consent form; and

learn more about how to prepare for vaccination by exploring the fun activities from the Halton Heroes.

To learn more, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines4kids.