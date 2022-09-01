COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for Halton 5 to 11 year olds

Unsplash / CDC
Following Provincial direction, parents and guardians can now book an appointment for a first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years through Halton’s online booking system.
Appointments are available starting Thursday, September 1 at Halton Region Paediatric Clinics in convenient locations across the region. No walk-ins are being accepted.
It is recommended that five to 11 year olds receive their first booster six months (or 168 days) after completing their primary series. Children who are immunocompromised and received a three dose primary series are recommended to receive their first booster six months (or 168 days) after their third dose of their primary series.
Residents should check Halton’s Vaccine Clinics webpage regularly as dates and locations may change from week to week. Additional appointments are added regularly. Appointments are also available through the Provincial booking system, participating primary care providers and pharmacies.
"The availability of COVID-19 booster doses for children 5-11 years of age is an important layer of protection, especially as children head back to school and participate in more indoor activities," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. "I encourage parents and guardians to ensure your child is up to date with all vaccine doses they are eligible for."
Parents and guardians with questions are encouraged to speak with their health care provider or contact the COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service offered through SickKids.
Information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine should be accessed from reliable and accurate resources. For information on the COVID-19 vaccine and links to reputable resources, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines4kids.
Important information & Instructions
- Starting Wednesday, August 31, parents and guardians of children five to 11 years of age can book an appointment for first boosters of the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
- Appointments are available starting September 1. Evening appointments are available starting September 6.
- Paediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to 11 years are offered by appointment only (no walk-ins) at Halton’s Paediatric clinics.
- Appointments to receive paediatric COVID-19 vaccines are also available through the Provincial booking system, and on a limited basis at participating primary care and paediatric offices, as well as at participating pharmacies.
- Vaccination is recommended for children who had a previous COVID-19 infection. Children will have some natural immunity, but their protection is strengthened with vaccination. Learn more about when your child should get vaccinated if they’ve had COVID-19 here.
- Residents who require assistance can call 311 to book their appointment. Please only call if you require immediate booking support or do not have internet access.
- Residents requiring additional assistance, language supports or other accommodations at a community clinic can contact 311 prior to their appointment to arrange for supports.
- Transportation services to and from appointments are available, free of charge, for those who require it and parking is free at all clinic locations.
To prepare for an appointment:
- complete the COVID-19 self-assessment before arriving at the clinic;
- bring your child’s health card;
- wear a mask;
- for children attending a clinic with an adult who is not their parent or guardian, bring the completed informed consent form; and
- learn more about how to prepare for vaccination by exploring the fun activities from the Halton Heroes.
To learn more, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines4kids.