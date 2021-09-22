COVID-19 vaccine certification now in effect for Ontario

× Expand Photo: Stephen Cornfield Vaccination (Unsplash) A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccination

Ontario's new COVID-19 vaccine certificate system goes into effect today, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The system will require a proof of full vaccination for entry into almost all non-essential businesses in the province.

You must show your identification and proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the following locations:

Indoor areas of restaurants and bars, as well as both indoor and outdoor areas of nightclubs.

Indoor areas of concert venues, theatres, cinemas, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Indoor areas of sport and recreational facilities, such as gyms, fitness centres, swimming pools, water parks and indoor spectator areas of sports venues.

Indoor areas of meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls, conference and convention centres.

Indoor areas of horse racing or car racing tracks.

Others listed on Ontario's website here.

Children under 12 are not subject to the new vaccine passport system, as children are not currently eligible for vaccination.

As proof of full vaccination (meaning at least 14 days have passed since receiving your second dose) you must show either a paper copy of your vaccination record from your second dose appointment OR the digital copy that was emailed to you. In Halton Region, you can also download a copy of your vaccination receipt at this link here.

Along with the paper or digital copy of your vaccination certificate, you are required to show government-issued identification with your name and date of birth, matching what's on the proof-of-vaccination document. It does not have to be photo ID.

The receipt and ID rules are currently set to last for one month, until a new app will be made available for use.

Exemptions to the certificate rules

While very few, there are some small exemptions from Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The primary one is anyone age 12 and up must provide a written document from a physician or a nurse practitioner on official letterhead stating that there is a medical reason for the exemption. Public health doctors province-wide have said "medical exemptions are rare and are primarily limited to having a life-threatening allergy to an ingredient in the vaccine," though another reason is having had an adverse reaction to a first dose.

There are also a few specific exceptions to the vaccination requirement for the venues listed above:

People entering the indoor area of a restaurant or bar only to get takeout, to pay or to use a washroom.

Kids under 18 entering a sports or recreational facility for active participation in an organized sport, such as a league or classes, including dance, martial arts or swimming.

Businesses that don't comply with the certificate program and patrons who give false information may be fined.

In Ontario, about 79% of the eligible population have both doses of vaccine. 69% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

More information about today's new rules are available here.