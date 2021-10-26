The pandemic is impacting many international supply chains, some of which are now having an impact on patient care at hospitals. A global shortage of aluminum crutches is now affecting the supply at all of Halton Healthcare hospitals:

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Milton District Hospital

Georgetown Hospital

On average, 300 sets of crutches are used monthly for patients coming through the three Emergency Departments.

To support patients, the Hospital Foundations are spearheading a crutch drive. The ‘We’re in a clutch, donate a crutch!’ appeal is calling on community members to donate crutches they have standing around. Crutches that are donated will be cleaned, inspected, and offered to Emergency Department patients who require crutches. Individuals will be advised that the crutches were donated and they will not be charged for these crutches.

The crutch drive launched Friday, October 22, 2021 and the Foundations ask that the community amplify the messaging by sharing social media posts letting networks know about the drive.

Crutches can be dropped off in the donation bins near any of the following hospital entrances: