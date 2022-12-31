CT scan for cancer detects life treating blood clot

× Expand Oakville Hospital Foundation

Late one afternoon, a cancer patient comes into Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) for a routine CT scan. Her oncologist is being thorough – making sure her cancer hasn’t grown or spread.

Soon after the scan, Dr. Valadka reviews the images on the screen and is surprised and alarmed by what she sees. There’s a blood clot that has nothing to do with her cancer. Even though it’s after-hours, she doesn’t hesitate to call the patient's doctor.

The patient needs immediate treatment to ensure the clot doesn't travel to her lungs, causing life-threatening harm.

As a radiologist at OTMH, Dr. Valadka knows this marvel of medical technology, the CT Scanner, may have just saved this patient’s life. And it’s not the first time. Every day, OTMH staff relies on CT to assess, diagnose and follow patients during and post-treatment.

In fact, CT is relied on heavily by clinicians throughout our hospital to diagnose everything from strokes and blood clots to kidney stones and infections. It’s also used in planning for surgery and in monitoring cancer therapy.

No wonder they call our CT Scanners the workhorse of our Diagnostic Imaging (DI) Department.

Today, they are counting on you for support. Your gift will help them invest in state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment, including a new CT Scanner, so they can continue to provide exceptional care to our patients.

With your help, they’ll make sure those in our community – including your friends and loved ones – always have access to the equipment they need to diagnose their illness, to save their life.

Perhaps you’re wondering why a new CT Scanner is at the top of our equipment wish list. You see, everything in medicine has a usable lifespan, and that includes our DI equipment. After 7-10 years, repair costs increase, and it can be hard to find replacement parts.

One of our two CT Scanners is now 11 years old. We owe it to our patients – to families like yours – to replace it with the latest technology available before it starts breaking down.

The CT Scanner they’re planning to buy isn’t like the current one. It’s so much better! That’s because technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in the last 11 years, like cars and cell phones. The cost of a new CT scanner is $2.5 million, and the province doesn't cover the cost of new equipment.

The images produced by this new “workhorse” will be much higher in quality. Even the minute, subtle things will be more evident on the screen, helping improve the accuracy of a diagnosis.

Imagine the benefit of diagnosing a tumour in its earliest stages or spotting the tiniest changes in a cardiac patient’s heart. Imagine someone’s relief at hearing the words, "we caught it in time…"

In addition, the new CT Scanner also limits patients' radiation exposure. That’s great news – especially for people who need regular monitoring for a condition like cancer.

All of the staff in radiology are very excited about the new CT Scanner and what it will mean for patients. More than anything, they’re committed to diagnosing illnesses quickly and efficiently so lifesaving treatment can begin. This leading-edge equipment helps us do just that.

But first, they need your support. Please take this opportunity to be a lifesaver today and donate.

Your generous gift will help fund our hospital's latest equipment and technology. It will benefit every patient needing a diagnosis.