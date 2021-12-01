December 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, December 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton's total active cases are up by almost 100 in just the last seven days. Two more schools in Halton are reporting outbreaks today, bringing the regional total to seven. One of them is at Oakville's St. Matthew Elementary School.

In good news, the number of daily vaccinations Halton is conducting has been rising due to new availability for children. But the local case reproduction number (how many cases become new cases) has exploded this week. The R number is now at 1.50, up from 1.10 less than a week ago.

Ontario reports 10,000 cumulative COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Total active cases have risen by more than 1,500 in the last seven days, although there was a one day drop today.

There are two big changes to travel rules across Canada now in effect: first, all air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated. Second, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the land border.

New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Ontario so far has four confirmed cases (two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton) while the USA confirmed its first case of Omicron today in California. Anyone coming from 10 south African countries are currently not allowed to enter Canada.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of those eligible have received at least one dose

906,214 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 997

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 30, 2021.

58 active cases - plus 9

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,438 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

69 deaths - no change

6,311 recoveries - plus 3

6,380 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

2 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

217 active cases - plus 21

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

20,518 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36

244 deaths - no change

20,057 recoveries - plus 15

20,301 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

9 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 10 total cases across 6 different schools

Halton - 31 total cases across 19 different schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.71 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.03% of total pop.)

At least 11.25 million people are fully vaccinated (75.94% of total pop.)

22.97 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 27,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 1, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,750 active cases - minus 190

296 people hospitalized - plus 30

619,270 confirmed cases - plus 780

602,515 recovered cases - plus 965

10,005 deaths - plus 6

612,520 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

35,364 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%

155 people in ICU - plus 2

90 people on ventilators - minus 6

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of School Cases

7,742 total cases in schools - plus 185

6,871 student cases - plus 167

747 staff cases - plus 16

763 schools with confirmed cases - 15.75% of those in Ontario

13 schools closed - plus 1

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.50 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.75% of total pop.)

At least 30.23 million people are fully vaccinated (75.89% of total pop.)

60.73 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 110,300

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

28,021 active cases - plus 496

1,627 active hospitalizations - plus 49

1.79 million confirmed cases to date

1.73 million recoveries - plus 1,968

29,697 deaths - plus 22

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.93 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

48.49 million cumulative cases

780,131 deaths - plus 1,642

63.2% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 236.52 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

262.17 million cases - plus 702,000

5.21 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.03 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

