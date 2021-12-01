December 1, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, December 1, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton's total active cases are up by almost 100 in just the last seven days. Two more schools in Halton are reporting outbreaks today, bringing the regional total to seven. One of them is at Oakville's St. Matthew Elementary School.
In good news, the number of daily vaccinations Halton is conducting has been rising due to new availability for children. But the local case reproduction number (how many cases become new cases) has exploded this week. The R number is now at 1.50, up from 1.10 less than a week ago.
Ontario reports 10,000 cumulative COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Total active cases have risen by more than 1,500 in the last seven days, although there was a one day drop today.
There are two big changes to travel rules across Canada now in effect: first, all air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated. Second, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the land border.
New rules and travel restrictions continue to be updated in response to the Omicron variant. Ontario so far has four confirmed cases (two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton) while the USA confirmed its first case of Omicron today in California. Anyone coming from 10 south African countries are currently not allowed to enter Canada.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton's active cases are up by almost 100 in the last seven days
- Two more schools report outbreaks, including one at Oakville's St. Matthew Elementary School
- This brings Halton's total of active school outbreaks to seven
- The case reproduction number in Halton (how many cases become new cases) has exploded this week, now at 1.50 (up from 1.1 less than a week ago.)
- Over 90% of all COVID-19 cases in Halton since September 1, 2021 have been in unvaccinated residents
Summary of local vaccinations
- 86% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 89% of those eligible have received at least one dose
- 906,214 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 997
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 30, 2021.
- 58 active cases - plus 9
- 4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,438 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,311 recoveries - plus 3
- 6,380 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases
- 2 active outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 217 active cases - plus 21
- 9 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 20,518 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 36
- 244 deaths - no change
- 20,057 recoveries - plus 15
- 20,301 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases
- 9 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 10 total cases across 6 different schools
- Halton - 31 total cases across 19 different schools
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario reports 10,000 cumulative COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began
- Total active cases have risen by more than 1,500 in the last seven days, but are lower today
- The province has so far confirmed four cases of the Omicron variant: two in Ottawa and two in Hamilton
- 1 in 7 schools in Ontario have at least one open case of COVID-19, up by hundreds of new cases this week
- Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected
- 79.78% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.71 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.03% of total pop.)
- At least 11.25 million people are fully vaccinated (75.94% of total pop.)
- 22.97 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 27,200
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 1, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 6,750 active cases - minus 190
- 296 people hospitalized - plus 30
- 619,270 confirmed cases - plus 780
- 602,515 recovered cases - plus 965
- 10,005 deaths - plus 6
- 612,520 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%
- 35,364 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%
- 155 people in ICU - plus 2
- 90 people on ventilators - minus 6
- 19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of School Cases
- 7,742 total cases in schools - plus 185
- 6,871 student cases - plus 167
- 747 staff cases - plus 16
- 763 schools with confirmed cases - 15.75% of those in Ontario
- 13 schools closed - plus 1
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- All air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated
- Most countries, including Canada, have stopped travel to ten countries in southern Africa over threats of spreading the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern
- The United States confirms its first case of Omicron today in California
- COVID-19 testing is no longer required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the U.S. land border
- More than eight billion doses of vaccine have now been administered worldwide
- 79.82% of all eligible Canadians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.50 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.75% of total pop.)
- At least 30.23 million people are fully vaccinated (75.89% of total pop.)
- 60.73 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 110,300
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov. 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 28,021 active cases - plus 496
- 1,627 active hospitalizations - plus 49
- 1.79 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.73 million recoveries - plus 1,968
- 29,697 deaths - plus 22
- Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 78.93 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 48.49 million cumulative cases
- 780,131 deaths - plus 1,642
- 63.2% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated (age 5 and up)
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 236.52 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 262.17 million cases - plus 702,000
- 5.21 million people have died worldwide
- At least 8.03 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: