December 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC on Unsplash
COVID-19 Status Update Oakville Ontario Halton
This is the Friday, December 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton add a large number of active cases, with total number now at its highest since April 2021. Halton Region will resume walk-in appointments for first and second doses in those age 12 and older starting this Monday, Dec. 13.
Two more Oakville Catholic elementary schools have declared new COVID-19 outbreaks, bringing the total to three. St. Gregory the Great and St. Marguerite D'Youville each have two new, confirmed cases.
Ontario adds 1,450 new cases today, including 500 more active cases. Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore announced the province is dropping its plan to end proof of vaccinations in January, and QR codes will be mandatory starting Jan. 4, 2022. Elliott also said today, ""We expect the months ahead to be very challenging."
Ontario also confirmed more than 10,000 cumulative cases of the Delta variant, and the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has recommended schools begin weekly rapid testing. Modelling from the same Advisory Table says even without cases from the new Omicron variant, cases in Ontario are expected to keep rising for the next two months.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) also revealed new modelling today, saying cases will certainly rise from Omicron, and new cases "could quadruple from a gradual and steady increase." Canada has now conducted over 50 million cumulative COVID-19 tests.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton adds almost 40 more active cases, with the total number now at its highest since April 2021
- Today's new cases in Oakville and Halton are the highest since May 27, 2021
- Halton will resume walk-in appointments for first and second doses in those age 12+ starting Monday
- Two Oakville Catholic elementary schools have declared new COVID-19 outbreaks: St. Gregory the Great and St. Marguerite D'Youville have two new, confirmed cases each
- Halton Region has its first two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant
Summary of local vaccinations
- 75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 77% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 918,479 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,144
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 9, 2021.
- 87 active cases - plus 15
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,547 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,391 recoveries - plus 9
- 6,460 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases
- 3 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 297 active cases - plus 39
- 4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 20,892 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 74
- 245 deaths - no change
- 20,350 recoveries - plus 35
- 20,594 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.5% of cases
- 10 active outbreaks - no change
School cases
- Oakville - 13 total cases across 10 different schools
- Halton - 54 total cases across 31 different schools
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario adds 1,450 new cases today, adding over 500 more active cases
- Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore announce the province is dropping its plan to end proof of vaccinations in January, and QR codes will be mandatory starting Jan. 4, 2022
- Elliott also said today, ""We expect the months ahead to be very challenging"
- Ontario has now confirmed more than 10,000 cumulative cases of the Delta variant
- Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, anyone in the province age 50 and older can receive a booster dose
- Ontario's set vaccination target is 90% of the eligible population to be fully protected
- 80.14% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.96 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.72% of total pop.)
- At least 11.31 million people are fully vaccinated (76.33% of total pop.)
- 24.30 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 10, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 9,163 active cases - plus 532
- 309 people hospitalized - no change
- 629,064 confirmed cases - plus 1,453
- 609,806 recovered cases - plus 910
- 10,065 deaths - plus 11
- 619,871 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.6%
- 39,941 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 4.4%
- 151 people in ICU - minus 4
- 90 people on ventilators - minus 2
- 23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
Summary of School Cases
- 9,308 total cases in schools - plus 198
- 8,262 student cases - plus 174
- 896 staff cases - plus 17
- 906 schools with confirmed cases - 18.70% of those in Ontario
- 16 schools closed - plus 3
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.
- No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants
- 10,337 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 627
- 45 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 5
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reveals new modelling, saying cases will certainly rise from Omicron, and new cases "could quadruple from a gradual and steady increase"
- Pfizer-BioNTech release preliminary research data how their vaccine works with the Omicron variant
- Even without Omicron, cases are expected to keep rising for the next two months
- All air arrivals to Canada from any country (except the U.S.) must now take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status
- Canada has now conducted over 50 million cumulative COVID-19 tests
Summary of national vaccinations
- 31.14 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.42% of total pop.)
- At least 29.17 million people are fully vaccinated (76.28% of total pop.)
- 62.88 million total doses administered - plus 176,400
- 2.57 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 32,657 active cases - plus 635
- 1,465 active hospitalizations - minus 27
- 1.82 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.76 million recoveries - plus 2,081
- 29,893 deaths - plus 30
- Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.62 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 49.45 million cumulative cases
- 790,766 deaths - plus 1,126
- 64.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.09 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 267.86 million cases - plus 617,400
- 5.28 million people have died worldwide
- At least 8.35 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: