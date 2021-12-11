December 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the Saturday, December 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Ontario reports more than 1,600 new cases, the most in almost seven months. With this high incidence rate (and 4.6% of all tests coming back positive), active cases in Ontario are over 10,000 for the first time since June 2, 2021.

While Halton does not update COVID-19 numbers on weekends, Oakville and Halton did add a large number of active cases yesterday, with total number now at its highest since April 2021.

Deputy Premier Christine Elliott and Dr. Kieran Moore announced the province is dropping its plan to end proof of vaccinations in January. Elliott also said, ""We expect the months ahead to be very challenging."

Booking of booster dose appointments for those age 50 and older will begin on Monday, and the province says they will be available to all adults beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4. Modelling from the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says even without cases from the new Omicron variant, cases in Ontario are expected to keep rising for the next two months.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) also revealed new modelling today, saying cases will certainly rise from Omicron, and new cases "could quadruple from a gradual and steady increase." The United States is expected to reach 50 million cumulative cases within the next two days.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton does not provide updated information on weekends

Bookings of booster doses for those age 50 and older will begin on Monday next week

Yesterday's new cases in Oakville and Halton are the highest since May 27, 2021

Two Oakville Catholic elementary schools have declared new COVID-19 outbreaks: St. Gregory the Great and St. Marguerite D'Youville have two new, confirmed cases each

Halton will resume walk-in appointments for first and second doses in those age 12+ starting Monday

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

918,479 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,144

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 10, 2021.

87 active cases - plus 15

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,547 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

69 deaths - no change

6,391 recoveries - plus 9

6,460 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.6% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

297 active cases - plus 39

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

20,892 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 74

245 deaths - no change

20,350 recoveries - plus 35

20,594 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.5% of cases

10 active outbreaks - no change

School cases

Oakville - 13 total cases across 10 different schools

Halton - 54 total cases across 31 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (80.86% of total pop.)

At least 11.32 million people are fully vaccinated (76.37% of total pop.)

24.38 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 11, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

10,009 active cases - plus 846

323 people hospitalized - plus 14

630,671 confirmed cases - plus 1,607

610,592 recovered cases - plus 786

10,070 deaths - plus 5

620,662 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.5%

44,205 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 4.6%

146 people in ICU - minus 5

94 people on ventilators - plus 4

25 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

9,308 total cases in schools - plus 198

8,262 student cases - plus 174

896 staff cases - plus 17

906 schools with confirmed cases - 18.70% of those in Ontario

16 schools closed - plus 3

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

10,951 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 614

48 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 3

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.08 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.28% of total pop.)

At least 29.19 million people are fully vaccinated (76.32% of total pop.)

63.03 million total doses administered - plus 126,300

2.75 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

34,453 active cases - plus 1,784

1,460 active hospitalizations - minus 5

1.83 million confirmed cases to date

1.76 million recoveries - plus 2,047

29,909 deaths - plus 26

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.62 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

49.74 million cumulative cases

793,937 deaths - plus 2,171

64.6% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.09 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

267.86 million cases - plus 617,400

5.28 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.35 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: