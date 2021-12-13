December 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Dec.13, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton's schools see a noticeable uptick in new cases. Halton's Health Department reported 112 active cases in Oakville and 371 in Halton. This is the first time in months that Oakville has had over 100 active cases. Halton and Oakville hospitalizations remain unchanged.

Halton is tracking 50.3 new weekly cases per 100,000, up over the past two weeks by 23 per cent. Ontario records 54 new weekly cases up 22.7 per cent.

Of the 38,331 tests recorded in Ontario, 5.5 per cent were positive, a percentage not recorded since May 26, 2021.

The provinces advisory table reported that the Omicron variant's Effective Reproductive Rate is 4.01 vs Delta's at 1.1, which explains the increase in the number of new cases being reported. Since the province started to report variant stats again, Halton has an accumulated total of 353 Delta cases, and 9 Omicron cases.

Though hospitalizations are rising in Ontario, we are not realizing the same increase that we've experienced in the previous waves of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Currently, 253 people require hospitalization with 11,538 active cases, on March 12, 2021, 11,512 active cases and 689 people in hospital, and on Nov. 12, 2020, 11,271 active cases with 431 people in hospital. This is due to a combination of factors such as people who are fully vaccinated but catch COVID-19, their symptoms are less severe, and the health care system has gotten better at treating patients with COVID.

× Expand Science Table - COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario Current COVID-19 risk in Ontario by Vaccination Status

Canada's Medical Officer of Health provides a recap on the current state of the pandemic, and also calls on governments to implement strategies to increase our resilience against further health challenges.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Bookings of booster doses for those age 50 and older will begin on Monday next week

Halton will resume walk-in appointments for first and second doses in those age 12+ starting Monday

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

923,126 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,144

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 11, 2021.

112 active cases - plus 25

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,608 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 61

69 deaths - no change

6,427 recoveries - plus 36

6,496 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.3% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

297 active cases - plus 39

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

21,088 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 74

245 deaths - no change

20,472 recoveries - plus 35

20,629 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.8% of cases

10 active outbreaks - no change

School cases

Oakville - 31 total cases (plus 18) across 13 different schools (plus 3)

Halton - 100 total cases (plus 46) across 45 different schools (plus 14)

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.02 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.1% of total pop.)

At least 11.33 million people are fully vaccinated (76.4% of total pop.)

28.09 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) plus 34,966

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 13, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

11,538 active cases - plus 735

253 people hospitalized - plus 31

633,683 confirmed cases - plus 1,536

612,066 recovered cases - plus 800

10,079 deaths - plus 1

622,145 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.1%

38,331 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 5.5%

143 people in ICU - plus 5

82 people on ventilators - minus 5

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

9,530 total cases in schools - plus 214

8,459 student cases - plus 189

919 staff cases - plus 23

944 schools with confirmed cases currently - 19.49% of those in Ontario

20 schools currently closed - plus 4

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

11,779 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 273

82 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 18

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.47% of total pop.)

At least 29.20 million people are fully vaccinated (76.35% of total pop.)

63.2 million total doses administered - plus 70,800

2.83 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

36,808 active cases - plus 853

1,398 active hospitalizations - plus 44

1.83 million confirmed cases to date - plus 3,615

1.77 million recoveries - plus 2,750

29,931 deaths - plus 12

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

49.78 million cumulative cases - plus 118,500

793,937 deaths - plus 1,146

60.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

269.46 million cases - plus 533,736

5.3 million people have died worldwide - plus 6,398

At least 8.47 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

