December 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are growing rapidly in both Oakville and Halton, and most likely from the soon-to-be-confirmed continued presence of the Omicron variant in the community.

Active cases are up more than 70% locally from the total just seven days ago. Since the province resumed reporting variants of concern, Halton has an accumulated total of 353 Delta cases, including nine Omicron cases. This is the first time since April that Oakville has had over 100 active cases.

The provinces advisory table reported that the Omicron variant's estimated Effective Reproductive Rate is 4.01 vs Delta's at 1.1, which explains the increase in the number of new cases being reported. Ontario's active cases have nearly doubled since Dec. 1 and more than 1 in 5 schools in the province have one or more active COVID-19 cases.

Though hospitalizations are rising in Ontario, we are not realizing the same increase that we've experienced in the previous waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations, for example, are 250 people fewer than the last time active cases were this high.

This is due to a combination of factors: there are people who are fully vaccinated but catch COVID-19, with less severe symptoms, and the health care system has gotten better at treating patients with coronaviruses.

× Expand Science Table - COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario Current COVID-19 risk in Ontario by Vaccination Status

Canada's Medical Officer of Health provides a recap on the current state of the pandemic, and also calls on governments to implement strategies to increase our resilience against further health challenges.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

The reproduction number of new cases in Halton has risen again to 1.4 - far above recommended control

Lab testing positivity in Halton is at 3.1%

All but one active outbreak in the Region is at an elementary school

Bookings of booster doses are now available for those age 50 and older

Halton has resumed walk-in appointments of first and second doses for those age 12 and up

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

923,284 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,161

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 13, 2021.

127 active cases - plus 15

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,639 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 31

69 deaths - no change

6,443 recoveries - plus 16

6,512 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.1% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

416 active cases - plus 45

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

21,176 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 88

245 deaths - no change

20,515 recoveries - plus 43

20,760 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.0% of cases

6 active outbreaks - minus 2

School cases

Oakville - 31 total cases across 13 different schools

Halton - 100 total cases across 45 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.03 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.17% of total pop.)

At least 11.33 million people are fully vaccinated (76.45% of total pop.)

24.58 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 14, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

12,032 active cases - plus 494

385 people hospitalized - plus 132

635,122 confirmed cases - plus 1,429

612,996 recovered cases - plus 930

10,084 deaths - plus 5

623,080 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.9%

33,400 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 6.6%

162 people in ICU - plus 4

98 people on ventilators - plus 8

21 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

10,093 total cases in schools - plus 550

8,947 student cases - plus 473

979 staff cases - plus 61

1,019 schools with confirmed cases currently - 21.04% of those in Ontario

28 schools currently closed - plus 8

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

12,015 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 236

95 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 15

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.23 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.67% of total pop.)

At least 29.22 million people are fully vaccinated (76.41% of total pop.)

63.53 million total doses administered

3.07 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,953 active cases - plus 1,173

1,515 active hospitalizations - plus 117

1.84 million confirmed cases to date

1.77 million recoveries - plus 2,627

29,961 deaths - plus 30

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

49.84 million cumulative cases

794,558 deaths - plus 674

60.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

269.46 million cases - plus 533,736

5.3 million people have died worldwide - plus 6,398

At least 8.47 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

