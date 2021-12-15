December 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: IISD Health Photo: IISD Health

This is the Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Over 100 new cases are reported in Halton Region today, with active cases having more than doubled in the last seven days (now at 490 from 236).

Local test positivity is at a months-high 4.1% and Halton's reproduction number is now at 1.51. This is the first time since April that Oakville has had over 100 active cases, and Halton's total is close to 500 active cases.

Premier Doug Ford has announced a "call to arms" for all available health care professionals and volunteers to help in the booster vaccination effort, with everyone age 18 and older eligible to book a booster vaccine dose (with a shortened window between dose two and three) beginning this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

The Premier, deputy premier and chief medical officer of health all lead today's announcement saying increasing first, second AND third doses of vaccine in every Ontarian is the best offence and defence in protecting people from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant of concern.

Canada's Federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel, effective immediately. Active cases in Canada are again above 40,000 across the country.

As of today, cumulative cases surpass 50 million people in the United States and 270 million people worldwide since the pandemic began.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More than 80% of Halton's total population has now received their first dose

The reproduction number of new cases in Halton has risen again to 1.51, meaning cases are reproducing at the second fastest rate since October 2020

Lab testing positivity in Halton is at 4.1%

Three more Halton elementary schools report new outbreaks, though none in Oakville

Halton has resumed walk-in appointments of first and second doses for those age 12 and up

Summary of local vaccinations

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all residents have received at least one dose

971,799 total vaccine doses have been administered - plus 5,853

47,320 booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 14, 2021.

150 active cases - plus 23

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,675 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 36

69 deaths - no change

6,456 recoveries - plus 13

6,525 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

490 active cases - plus 74

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

21,285 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 109

245 deaths - no change

20,550 recoveries - plus 35

20,795 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

11 active outbreaks - plus 4

School cases

Oakville - 31 total cases across 13 different schools

Halton - 100 total cases across 45 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.27% of total pop.)

At least 11.34 million people are fully vaccinated (76.48% of total pop.)

24.71 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 127,000

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

12,666 active cases - plus 634

357 people hospitalized - minus 28

636,920 confirmed cases - plus 1,808

614,161 recovered cases - plus 1,165

10,093 deaths - plus 9

624,254 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.0%

44,726 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 6.0%

154 people in ICU - minus 8

102 people on ventilators - plus 4

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

10,486 total cases in schools - plus 384

9,295 student cases - plus 343

1,017 staff cases - plus 34

1,094 schools with confirmed cases currently - 22.58% of those in Ontario

47 schools currently closed - plus 19

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

12,675 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 660

126 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 31

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.78% of total pop.)

At least 29.23 million people are fully vaccinated (76.44% of total pop.)

63.90 million total doses administered - plus 184,000

3.39 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

40,070 active cases - plus 2,117

1,522 active hospitalizations - plus 7

1.85 million confirmed cases to date

1.78 million recoveries - plus 2,333

29,984 deaths - plus 23

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

50.04 million cumulative cases

796,010 deaths - plus 1,464

61.0% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

270.79 million cases - plus 713,500

5.31 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.52 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

The evidence is clear: please get vaccinated. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

In Ontario alone, there is a noticeable difference in those with and without vaccines (as of Monday, Dec. 14):

× Expand Science Table - COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario Current COVID-19 risk in Ontario by Vaccination Status

Canada's Medical Officer of Health provides a recap on the current state of the pandemic, and also calls on governments to implement strategies to increase our resilience against further health challenges.

