December 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Earlier today, Halton Region reported its highest one-day increase of total active cases in the entire pandemic. It was also the fourth highest day of new cases, only a few cases shy of the April 2021 record.

Oakville's active cases have almost doubled in the last three days, now totalling over 200. Halton's reproduction number is now at 1.6, and local test positivity is at a months-high 4.1% - with health officials expecting these monitoring indicators to keep rising.

New modelling was released by Ontario this morning by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table. The key findings say without a 50% or more reduction in contacts, ICU admissions will reach "unsustainable levels by early January" 2022. The Advisory Table is asking the province to immediately put in more aggressive "circuit breaker measures."

Premier Doug Ford announced a "call to arms" for all available health care professionals and volunteers to help in the booster vaccination effort, with everyone age 18 and older eligible to book a booster vaccine dose beginning Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 (with a shortened window between dose two and three.)

In a sad milestone, total deaths in Canada surpassed 30,000 people since the pandemic began. Yesterday, cumulative cases reached 50 million people in the United States and 270 million people worldwide.

Canada's Federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel, effective immediately. Active cases in Canada have risen by thousands every day so far this week.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all residents have received at least one dose

978,131 total vaccine doses have been administered - plus 6,332

52,553 booster doses administered - plus 5,233

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 15, 2021.

202 active cases - plus 52

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,743 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 68

69 deaths - no change

6,472 recoveries - plus 16

6,541 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

610 active cases - plus 120

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

21,456 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 171

245 deaths - no change

20,601 recoveries - plus 51

20,846 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.7% of cases

11 active outbreaks - no change

School cases

Oakville - 38 total cases (+7) across 13 different schools (+1)

Halton - 124 total cases (+24) across 49 different schools (+13)

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.06 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.36% of total pop.)

At least 11.34 million people are fully vaccinated (76.52% of total pop.)

24.84 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 137,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

14,065 active cases - plus 1,399

328 people hospitalized - minus 29

639,341 confirmed cases - plus 2,421

614,161 recovered cases - plus 1,013

10,102 deaths - plus 9

624,254 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.0%

54,724 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 7.0%

165 people in ICU - plus 11

105 people on ventilators - plus 3

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

10,855 total cases in schools - plus 335

9,600 student cases - plus 278

1,073 staff cases - plus 47

1,167 schools with confirmed cases currently - 24.09% of those in Ontario

60 schools currently closed - plus 13

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

13,210 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 535

152 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 26

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative deaths in Canada surpassed 30,000 people this morning

The Federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel, effective immediately

Active cases in Canada have been rising by the thousands every day this week

All air arrivals to Canada from any country (except the U.S.) must now take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, regardless of vaccination status

Cumulative cases surpass 50 million people in the USA and 270 million people globally since the pandemic began

Summary of national vaccinations

31.32 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.91% of total pop.)

At least 29.25 million people are fully vaccinated (76.48% of total pop.)

64.20 million total doses administered - plus 268,900

3.62 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

43,078 active cases - plus 3,008

1,480 active hospitalizations - minus 32

1.85 million confirmed cases to date

1.78 million recoveries - plus 2,591

30,010 deaths - plus 18

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

50.18 million cumulative cases

797,877 deaths - plus 1,867

61.1% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

271.37 million cases - plus 539,200

5.32 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

In Ontario alone, there is a noticeable difference in those with and without vaccines (as of Monday, Dec. 14):

Canada's Medical Officer of Health provides a recap on the current state of the pandemic, and also calls on governments to implement strategies to increase our resilience against further health challenges.

