December 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park

This is the Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region today, for the first time ever, reported over 200 new cases of COVID-19. Oakville reports 68 new cases for the second day in a row.

Despite the explosive growth in new cases, Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations have not changed in three days, though there is often a delay between new cases and hospital admissions. The reproduction number of new cases in Halton has now risen to 1.8, meaning cases are reproducing at the fastest rate in 15 months.

Premier Ford and Dr. Kieran Moore announced several measures to limit community spread and will impose new limits at most non-essential businesses in Ontario starting this Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. These include:

Ontario reaches 25 million total administered doses today, and 1 in 4 schools are now reporting at least one active case of COVID-19. Everyone age 18 and older will be eligible to book a booster vaccine dose (with a shortened window between dose two and three) beginning this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

In a sad milestone yesterday, total deaths in Canada surpassed 30,000 people since the pandemic began. Total deaths in the United States reached 800,000 people early this morning.

Canada's Federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel and re-instated PCR testing for all arrivals to Canada, both effective immediately.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all residents have received at least one dose

984,744 total vaccine doses have been administered - plus 6,613

58,068 booster doses administered - plus 5,015

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 16, 2021.

259 active cases - plus 57

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,811 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 68

69 deaths - no change

6,483 recoveries - plus 11

6,552 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

755 active cases - plus 145

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

21,657 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 201

245 deaths - no change

20,657 recoveries - plus 56

20,902 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases

11 active outbreaks - no change

School cases

Oakville - 38 total cases (+7) across 13 different schools (+1)

Halton - 124 total cases (+24) across 49 different schools (+13)

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario only provided early information on the two above announcements less than half an hour before this story published originally published. More information on these changes in Ontario is available here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.07 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.45% of total pop.)

At least 11.35 million people are fully vaccinated (76.55% of total pop.)

25.00 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 156,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

15,792 active cases - plus 1,727

358 people hospitalized - plus 30

642,465 confirmed cases - plus 3,124

616,566 recovered cases - plus 1,392

10,107 deaths - plus 5

626,673 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%

51,636 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 8.2%

157 people in ICU - minus 8

98 people on ventilators - minus 7

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

11,204 total cases in schools - plus 339

9,893 student cases - plus 285

1,123 staff cases - plus 48

1,236 schools with confirmed cases currently - 25.52% of those in Ontario

72 schools currently closed - plus 12

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

13,819 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 609

190 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 38

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.37 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.03% of total pop.)

At least 29.26 million people are fully vaccinated (76.51% of total pop.)

64.51 million total doses administered - plus 240,200

3.87 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

48,699 active cases - plus 5,621

1,499 active hospitalizations - plus 19

1.86 million confirmed cases to date

1.78 million recoveries - plus 3,182

30,025 deaths - plus 15

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.71 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

50.47 million cumulative cases

800,939 deaths - plus 2,062

61.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.92 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

271.37 million cases - plus 539,200

5.32 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

In Ontario alone, there is a noticeable difference in those with and without vaccines (as of Monday, Dec. 14):

× Expand Science Table - COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario Current COVID-19 risk in Ontario by Vaccination Status

Canada's Medical Officer of Health provides a recap on the current state of the pandemic, and also calls on governments to implement strategies to increase our resilience against further health challenges.

Sources: