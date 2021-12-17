December 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park
This is the Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region today, for the first time ever, reported over 200 new cases of COVID-19. Oakville reports 68 new cases for the second day in a row.
Despite the explosive growth in new cases, Oakville and Halton's hospitalizations have not changed in three days, though there is often a delay between new cases and hospital admissions. The reproduction number of new cases in Halton has now risen to 1.8, meaning cases are reproducing at the fastest rate in 15 months.
Premier Ford and Dr. Kieran Moore announced several measures to limit community spread and will impose new limits at most non-essential businesses in Ontario starting this Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. These include:
- Indoor and outdoor gatherings will be capped to 10 and 25 people respectively
- Several venues (like restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues) will be capped at 50%
- Food and drink services will be prohibited at sporting events, theatres, casinos and more
- Restaurants and bars will have to limit seating to 10 to a table and will have to close by 11 p.m. (with the exception of takeout and delivery)
- Alcohol sales will be restricted after 10 p.m.
Ontario reaches 25 million total administered doses today, and 1 in 4 schools are now reporting at least one active case of COVID-19. Everyone age 18 and older will be eligible to book a booster vaccine dose (with a shortened window between dose two and three) beginning this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
In a sad milestone yesterday, total deaths in Canada surpassed 30,000 people since the pandemic began. Total deaths in the United States reached 800,000 people early this morning.
Canada's Federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel and re-instated PCR testing for all arrivals to Canada, both effective immediately.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.
Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
Summary of local vaccinations
- 76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 81% of all residents have received at least one dose
- 984,744 total vaccine doses have been administered - plus 6,613
- 58,068 booster doses administered - plus 5,015
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 16, 2021.
- 259 active cases - plus 57
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,811 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 68
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,483 recoveries - plus 11
- 6,552 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.2% of cases
- 2 active outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 755 active cases - plus 145
- 5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 21,657 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 201
- 245 deaths - no change
- 20,657 recoveries - plus 56
- 20,902 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.5% of cases
- 11 active outbreaks - no change
School cases
- Oakville - 38 total cases (+7) across 13 different schools (+1)
- Halton - 124 total cases (+24) across 49 different schools (+13)
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Starting this Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be capped to 10 and 25 people respectively
- Also beginning Sunday, several venues (like restaurants, bars, sports and entertainment venues) will be capped at 50% with all food and drink services prohibited
Ontario only provided early information on the two above announcements less than half an hour before this story published originally published. More information on these changes in Ontario is available here.
- Ontario reaches 25 million total administered doses today
- Everyone age 18 and older will be eligible to book a booster vaccine dose (with a shortened window between dose two and three) beginning this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
- Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, says without a 50% or more reduction in contacts, ICU admissions will reach "unsustainable levels by early January" 2022
- 1 in 4 of all schools in the province are reporting active COVID-19 cases
- 80.42% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 12.07 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.45% of total pop.)
- At least 11.35 million people are fully vaccinated (76.55% of total pop.)
- 25.00 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 156,500
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 17, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 15,792 active cases - plus 1,727
- 358 people hospitalized - plus 30
- 642,465 confirmed cases - plus 3,124
- 616,566 recovered cases - plus 1,392
- 10,107 deaths - plus 5
- 626,673 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 97.5%
- 51,636 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 8.2%
- 157 people in ICU - minus 8
- 98 people on ventilators - minus 7
- 23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.
Summary of School Cases
- 11,204 total cases in schools - plus 339
- 9,893 student cases - plus 285
- 1,123 staff cases - plus 48
- 1,236 schools with confirmed cases currently - 25.52% of those in Ontario
- 72 schools currently closed - plus 12
Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.
- No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants
- 13,819 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 609
- 190 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 38
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Effective immediately, all international arrivals to Canada must have a negative PCR test result, regardless of citizenship of length of trip
- Active cases in Canada have been rising by the thousands every day this week, with today's increase alone over 5,000
- Quebec announces several new capacity limits and measures aimed at minimizing the spread of Omicron, so does Nova Scotia and New Brunswick amid record high cases
- Cumulative deaths in Canada surpassed 30,000 people yesterday
- The Federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel
- Research from the University of Hong Kong and health officials in South Africa say the Omicron variant infects and reproduces 70 times faster than Delta, but creates a less severe infection
- Canada ends its travel ban from ten African countries due to Omicron
Summary of national vaccinations
- 31.37 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.03% of total pop.)
- At least 29.26 million people are fully vaccinated (76.51% of total pop.)
- 64.51 million total doses administered - plus 240,200
- 3.87 million booster doses administered
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 48,699 active cases - plus 5,621
- 1,499 active hospitalizations - plus 19
- 1.86 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.78 million recoveries - plus 3,182
- 30,025 deaths - plus 15
- Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 79.71 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 50.47 million cumulative cases
- 800,939 deaths - plus 2,062
- 61.3% of the total population is fully vaccinated
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 242.92 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 271.37 million cases - plus 539,200
- 5.32 million people have died worldwide
- At least 8.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.
In Ontario alone, there is a noticeable difference in those with and without vaccines (as of Monday, Dec. 14):
Science Table - COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario
Current COVID-19 risk in Ontario by Vaccination Status
Canada's Medical Officer of Health provides a recap on the current state of the pandemic, and also calls on governments to implement strategies to increase our resilience against further health challenges.
