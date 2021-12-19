December 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Markus Winkler on Unsplah COVID-19 Update

This is the Sunday, Dec. 18, 2021 coronavirus update. Through the Ontario.ca COVID status update, Halton reported 249 new cases. Halton is currently reporting 106.5 new weekly cases per 100,000, which is a 112.5 per cent increase from two weeks prior. This is significantly higher than Ontario's at 86.7 new weekly cases, up 60 per cent.

Despite the continued increases of new COVID-19 cases in Halton and Oakville, they are not translating into more hospital cases. Ontario's active cases now exceed 20,000, an increase just shy of 3,000, but hospital cases dropped by 99 cases to 283. People requiring ICU and ventilators have increased. However, Ontario's ICU capacity of 2,343 beds, of which 644 are unoccupied.

Ontario new limits in effect to limit community spread the COVID-19 Omicron variants started today, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. You can read a complete list of the new rules here. Some rules include:

According to Ford and Moore, the most effective tool in slowing Omicron is getting fully vaccinated and a booster dose as soon as possible. Everyone age 18 and older will be eligible to book a booster vaccine dose (with a shortened window between doses two and three) beginning this coming Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

The federal government has issued an advisory for all Canadians to avoid non-essential inter-provincial and international travel and re-instated molecular testing for all arrivals to Canada, both effective immediately.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region does not update information on weekends or holidays. Information gathered for Halton is from the Government of Ontario's COVID-19 Data.

Halton has resumed walk-in appointments of first and second doses for those age 12 and up

New cases in Halton - 245

As of Dec. 18, 455 cases tested positive for Delta variant and 27 for Omicron.

Hospitalizations

Oakville - 2 patients - no change from Saturday

Halton - 4 patients - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario announced a long list of new rules and regulations to combat the incredibly fast spread of the Omicron variant in the province. A full list of changes tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.11 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.68% of total pop.)

At least 11.35 million people are fully vaccinated (76.61% of total pop.)

25.31 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 140,800

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

20,847 active cases - plus 2,965

283 people hospitalized - minus 99

649,943 confirmed cases - plus 4,177

618,993 recovered cases - plus 1,210

10,113 deaths - plus 2

629,106 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

51,151 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 8.7%

159 people in ICU - plus 5

103 people on ventilators - plus 4

30 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

14,399 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 175

250 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 32

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

