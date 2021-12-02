December 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, Dec 2, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases dropped in Oakville, increasing by one in Halton to 55. Hospitalizations in Oakville increased by one to five, and across Halton, nine patients remain in the hospital.

Halton reports 30.6 weekly new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, up 61 per cent over the past two weeks. Ontario reports 27.6, up 17.7 per cent. Of the 959 new cases reported in Ontario, 29.7 per cent are among the 20 to 29, 23.7 per cent are 40 to 59, and 17.2 per cent are 5 to 11.

School COVID-19 case counts increased by 20 in Halton to 51, and in Oakville, case counts hit 12, up two. Seven hundred sixty-one schools in Ontario report at least one case, and ten schools are closed.

Vaccination in Oakville, Halton and Ontario are all trending up now that children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to be vaccinated. In light of the Omicron variant, Ontario has released its stock of single-dose Johnson & Johnson and accelerated booster shots for people over 50.

There are two significant changes to travel rules across Canada now in effect: first, all air and rail travellers in Canada age 12 and up must now be fully vaccinated. Second, COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to Canada with trips shorter than 72 hours via the land border.

On Nov 29, 2021, the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease (CFIA) confirmed the first detections of COVID-19 in three free-ranging white-tailed deer in Canada.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups. All appointments in Halton need to be pre-booked.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

75% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

77% of all residents have received at least one dose

907,260 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 1,046

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec 1, 2021.

55 active cases - minus 3

5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,445 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

69 deaths - no change

6,321 recoveries - plus 10

6,390 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

1 active outbreak - minus 1

Status in Halton

218 active cases - plus 1

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

20,550 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 32

244 deaths - no change

20,057 recoveries - plus 31

20,332 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

8 active outbreaks - minus 1

School cases

Oakville - 12 total cases (plus 2) across 8 different schools (plus 2)

Halton - 51 total cases (plus 20) across 24 different schools (plus 5)

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations (vaccinations numbers were not update on Dec 2.

11.71 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.03% of total pop.)

At least 11.25 million people are fully vaccinated (75.94% of total pop.)

22.97 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 27,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,932 active cases - plus 181

291 people hospitalized - minus 5

620,229 confirmed cases - plus 959

603,285 recovered cases - plus 770

10,012 deaths - plus 8

613.297 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.9%

38,480 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2.9%

155 people in ICU - no change

87 people on ventilators - minus 3

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of School Cases

7,922 total cases in schools - plus 164

7,034 student cases - plus 148

763 staff cases - plus 15

761 schools with confirmed cases (minus 1) - 15.71% of those in Ontario

10 schools closed - minus 3

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

30.54 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (79.86% of total pop.)

At least 30.23 million people are fully vaccinated (75.89% of total pop.)

1.23 million people have received a booster

60.84 million first and second vaccine doses administered - plus 84,300

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Nov 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,446 active cases - plus 1,129

1,604 active hospitalizations -

1.79 million confirmed cases to date - plus 3,130

1.73 million recoveries - plus 1,974

29,727 deaths - plus 27

Ranked 83rd in global deaths per capita at 79.19 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

48.49 million cumulative cases - plus 119,600

780,131 deaths - plus 1,610

59.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 238.27 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

262.86 million cases - plus 646,800

5.22 million people have died worldwide - plus 8,475

At least 8.07 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: