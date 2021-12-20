December 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Janet Bedford OTMH - Patient Room

This is the Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 coronavirus update. As we continue to see cases skyrocket even among vaccinated people in Oakville, Halton and Ontario, people are not requiring hospital care in droves, and today the province reported no new deaths. Active cases in Oakville exceed 400, and in Halton hit 1,152.

Halton Region

What is abundantly clear is that the vaccines are working. In the past 30 days, 80 per cent of the Halton residents infected were unvaccinated, and of those who required hospital care, 93 per cent were unvaccinated.

"Over 125,000 appointments booked through the provincial booking system as of 10:00 a.m. today," stated Alexandra Hilkene spokesperson for the Minister of Health. The province aims to ramp up daily vaccinations to at least 200,000 with a goal of 300,000.

Halton reported 229 new cases and is currently tracking 126 new weekly cases per 100,000, up 143.4 per cent from to weeks ago. Ontario recorded 3,784 new cases, down from yesterday's high of 4,000 plus. It is recording 96.9 new weekly cases per 100,000, up 70.6 per cent.

As a way to arrest the spread, Quebec announced it will either reduce capacity to 50 per cent gyms, bars, restaurants, movie theatres and sports and entertainment venues. Schools will be closed.

Halton Region

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for some groups.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Status in Oakville - Dec 20, 2021

Summary of local vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

80% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 18, 2021.

405 active cases - plus 146 (over 3 days)

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

7,070 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 229 (over 3 days)

69 deaths - no change

6,566 recoveries - plus 83 (over 3 days)

6,635 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.8% of cases

5 active outbreaks - plus 3 (over 3 days)

× Expand Town of Oakville In the past 30 days, River Oaks has been Oakville's hardest-hit community.

Status in Halton

Summary of vaccinations

412,120 Halton residents are fully vaccinated (76% of total pop.)

420,404 Halton residents have received one dose (81% of total pop.)

69,578 Halton residents have received a booster shot

998,943 total vaccinations administered

1,152 active cases - plus 397 over 3 days

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

22,312 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 655 over 3 days

245 deaths - no change

20,915 recoveries - plus 258

21,160 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 94.8% of cases

17 active outbreaks - plus 6

School cases

Oakville: 38 total cases (plus 11) across 15 different schools (plus 2)

Halton: 153 total cases (+17) across 51 different schools (plus 1)

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario announced a long list of new rules and regulations to combat the incredibly fast spread of the Omicron variant in the province. which went into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, and can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.12 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.75% of total pop.)

At least 11.35 million people are fully vaccinated (76.63% of total pop.)

1.93 million people have received a booster

25.42 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 107,100

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 18, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

23,591 active cases - plus 2,744

284 people hospitalized - plus 1

653,727 confirmed cases - plus 3,784

620,023 recovered cases - plus 1,040

10,113 deaths - no change

630,136 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

44,123 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 9.7%

164 people in ICU - plus 6

109 people on ventilators - plus 6

32 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

11,543 total cases in schools - plus 331

10,172 student cases - plus 270

1,171 staff cases - plus 48

1,288 schools with confirmed cases currently - 26.59% of those in Ontario

9 schools currently closed

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

14,721 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 322

340 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 90

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.25% of total pop.)

At least 29.29 million people are fully vaccinated (76.58% of total pop.)

65.18 million total doses administered - plus 154,900

4.43 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

64,746 active cases - plus 3,562

1,510 active hospitalizations - plus 10

1.87 million confirmed cases to date - plus 8,355

1.79 million recoveries - plus 3,066

30,048 deaths - plus 3

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.07 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update as per CDC

50.79 million cumulative cases - plus 132,600

803,593 deaths - plus 138

61.4% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 245.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update as per WHO

273.9 million cases - plus 504,600

5.35 million people have died worldwide - plus 5,490

At least 8.74 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

