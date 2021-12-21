December 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports 88 new cases today - making this the most infectious day in Oakville of the pandemic to date. But in an incredible milestone, Halton Region has now administered over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The reproduction number of new cases in Halton has now risen to 1.9, meaning cases are reproducing at the fastest rate since August 2020. Active cases in Halton have nearly doubled in the last four days, now over 1,300, and test positivity is above 4.0% in Halton. In the past 30 days, 80% of Halton residents infected were unvaccinated, and of those who required hospital care, 93% were unvaccinated.

Active cases in Ontario are above 25,000 and active cases in Canada surpass 75,000 today. More than two million Ontarians have now received a booster dose, and the province is averaging just under 200,000 booster dose appointments per day.

Canada's cumulative cases reach 1.9 million as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and British Columbia all announce more restrictions that will begin before Christmas Day. The city of Montreal has also declared a new state of emergency.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first and second dose vaccinations for all residents age 5 and older, plus third dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

Note: Oakville News updates are published at least five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

74% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

80% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 20, 2021.

458 active cases - plus 53

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

7,128 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 88

69 deaths - no change

6,601 recoveries - plus 35

6,670 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.5% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

82% of all residents have received at least one dose

74,878 Halton residents have received a booster shot - plus 5,300

1,005,540 total vaccinations administered - plus 6,583

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 20, 2021.

1,320 active cases - plus 168

8 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

22,570 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 258

246 deaths - plus 1

21,004 recoveries - plus 89

21,149 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 93.7% of cases

16 active outbreaks - minus 1

School cases (as of Dec. 20, 2021)

Oakville: 38 total cases across 15 different schools

Halton: 153 total cases across 51 different schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario announced a long list of new rules and regulations to combat the incredibly fast spread of the Omicron variant in the province. which went into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, and can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Ontario is adding thousands of new cases every day; active cases are now above 25,000

More than two million Ontarians have now received a booster dose

Dr. Kieran Moore updates provincial modelling today, saying "We are tracking to have more cases per day than we have ever had in the entire pandemic"

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 3,153/day, more than double the average of 1,400/day just one week ago

Premier Doug Ford was temporarily locked out of his house due to anti-vaccination protesters outside his home in Etobicoke

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people respectively

80.54% of all eligible Ontarians (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.13 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (81.85% of total pop.)

At least 11.36 million people are fully vaccinated (76.67% of total pop.)

25.63 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third) - plus 206,500

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Dec. 21, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

25,702 active cases - plus 2,111

412 people hospitalized - plus 128

657,180 confirmed cases - plus 3,483

621,355 recovered cases - plus 1,332

10,123 deaths - plus 11

631,478 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%

49,285 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 9.9%

165 people in ICU - plus 1

105 people on ventilators - minus 4

36 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 4

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

Summary of School Cases

11,777 total cases in schools - plus 234

10,367 student cases - plus 173

1,202 staff cases - plus 30

1,248 schools with confirmed cases currently - 25.76% of those in Ontario

10 schools currently closed - plus 1

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since November 1, 2021.

No new cases of the Alpha, Beta or Gamma variants

15,290 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 569

735 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant - plus 395

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

31.58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (82.58% of total pop.)

At least 29.31 million people are fully vaccinated (76.65% of total pop.)

65.75 million total doses administered

4.85 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Dec. 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

75,627 active cases

1,618 active hospitalizations - plus 108

1.90 million confirmed cases to date

1.80 million recoveries - plus 1,735

30,082 deaths - plus 34

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 80.07 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

51.11 million cumulative cases

805,112 deaths - plus 1,519

61.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 245.69 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

274.62 million cases - plus 543,400

5.35 million people have died worldwide

At least 8.74 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

